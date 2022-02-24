ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: ERA would not benefit women. Reword it and start fresh.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the editorial “The ERA, hotly controversial in the 1970s, should be an easy lift today” (Feb. 20): I believe this editorial about the Equal Rights Amendment is excellent in unintentionally pointing out...

YubaNet

Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice: Celebrating a Black Woman Supreme Court Justice – A Justice for Our Times

February 23, 2022 – As Catholic women, rooted in our faith’s call to love one another and see God in every person, we strongly support the Biden administration’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, is the final arbiter on the most consequential legal issues governing our country and our society. The Supreme Court decides issues of law ranging from immigration to our criminal legal system, civil rights to healthcare. For that reason, it is imperative that the Court reflect the diversity of our country in order to act in a fully informed, deliberate way and arrive at sound decisions. In light of the renewed attacks on voting rights and racial progress we see today, it is even more critical to nominate a Justice who is committed to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution for this generation and the generations to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

SCOTUS Grants Cert in 303 Creative On Free Speech Question

The Supreme Court has granted cert in 303 Creative v. Elenis. That petition presented two questions:. 1. Whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent, contrary to the artist's sincerely held religious beliefs, violates the Free Speech or Free Exercise Clauses of the First Amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Denying Medicaid benefits is morally suspect, depraved

Regarding the editorial “Missouri Republicans just can’t stop trying to sabotage Medicaid expansion” (Feb. 8): The Republican majority in the Missouri Legislature has begun efforts to eliminate Medicaid to thousands of current beneficiaries. They are also attacking the initiative petition process. They want to make it harder to petition for progressive amendments and thus deny the will of the people. Recent petitions successfully approved Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, a minimum wage increase and defeated “right to work” legislation.
MISSOURI STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Ordinance benefits entire community

I don't remember sitting down with my parents to discuss whether I was going to choose to be heterosexual or homosexual. I certainly never weighed the pros and cons of boy, girl, or non-binary before picking my path in life. And most readers had similar experiences because our individual truths...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Rights Amendment#Era#Americans#Alton#Eagle Forum
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
WKYC

Capitol riot defendant from Ohio: I'll call Trump to testify at trial

WASHINGTON — An Ohio man charged with obstruction for his role in the Capitol riot told a federal judge Friday he intends to call former President Donald Trump as a witness. Dustin Thompson, 36, is under federal indictment on six counts with co-defendant Robert Lyon for entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. While inside, prosecutors say Thompson took a wooden coat rack as a “trophy.”
OHIO STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Seems to Think Discrimination Is When You Try to Remedy Discrimination

The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court continues its run of nullifying constitutional rights by shadow docket, while insisting that it is doing no such thing. On Monday, the Court blocked a ruling—written by a panel of three federal judges, two of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump—that found that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew a congressional map with one majority-Black district out of seven rather than two, in a state where Black people make up more than a quarter of the population. Five of the justices disagreed with the lower court’s decision, but only Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained his rationale in an opinion joined by Samuel Alito, arguing that complying with the 15th Amendment would just be too much work.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

