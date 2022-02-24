‘Death On The Nile’ Is OK, But Not The Best Of Agatha Christie

Death on the Nile is the follow up to Kenneth Branagh’s popular Agatha Christie-romp, Murder on the Orient Express, that boasted an all-star cast and gorgeous cinematography complete with the ready-made source material for the ages. Here he’s back, with the film released hot on the heels of Oscar-nominated Belfast, for another go – featuring an equally all-star cast and equally gorgeous cinematography. But strip away the façade and the problems below the surface of Death on the Nile aren’t hard to work out, even for Hercule Poirot who walks into Death on the Nile the famous person in the room – a world where everyone and anyone knows who is - the world’s greatest detective, and use it as a weapon against him.

