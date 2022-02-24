COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A fire broke out Thursday at 11:59 a.m. at a storage center in west-central Columbia.

Smoke could be seen pouring from units at Cosmo Self Storage on Creasy Springs Road from several blocks away.

The first fire crew on scene encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions from approximately 20 individual units of a multi-unit self-storage building. Crews received reports of possible victims inside the units and began aggressive fire attack operations with pre-connected hose lines.

Officials report the fire was under control in two hours.

Firefighters at the scene said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and damage to the structure is estimated at $175,000.

Fifteen crews from The Columbia Fire Department and two University of Missouri EMS assets responded to this incident.

The post Columbia Fire Department put out 2-alarm commercial structure fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS .