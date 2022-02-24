ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

LETTER: A call to limit power of public labor unions

By Editorials
Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

There are two lessons that this pandemic should teach us about labor. The first is that people generally look out for their own interests. The second is that public sector labor unions often fail to promote the public’s interest. Franklin...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Union ‘Labor of Love’ event advocates for higher wages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Labor of Love event was held at the Florida Capitol to celebrate essential workers, while also reminding lawmakers to do the same. The Service Employees International Union hosted the event. Union workers from across the state were in attendance to push for bills that will help working families.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Fox News

What Are Labor Unions?

This week, the Chair of the UC Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education, Ken Jacobs joins Abby in the classroom to help with explaining the purpose and roles of labor unions. Ken explains the complexities of labor unions and who they’re designed to support. Later, Abby and Ken discuss...
BERKELEY, CA
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

49 Republicans pledge to shut down government over federal vaccine mandates

Forty-nine Republicans signed a letter pledging to shut down the government over federal vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital first broke the news of the letter floating around Republican Hill offices last month. It was formally sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Collective Bargaining
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump-appointed judge creates new trouble for the Voting Rights Act

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is one of the most important pieces of federal legislation in U.S. history. It’s also seen better days. Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court effectively gutted the law in 2013, and last year, they weakened it further. Democrats in Congress have tried repeatedly to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is designed to undo the damage imposed by the conservative justices, but GOP lawmakers have blocked the bill.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Biden's vaccine mandate is dead, but many workers still need vaccinations

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden administration has withdrawn its federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large companies, following the Supreme Court's decision to block it. The vaccination law would have forced US private companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID vaccinations for all workers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 24 states

Healthcare facilities in 24 states face their first deadline Feb. 14 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the agency's mandate must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Feb. 14. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

U.S. Capitol Police 'betrayed by their leadership' on Jan. 6, top police union official says

U.S. Capitol Police officers were “betrayed by their leadership” on Jan. 6, 2021, when they were dispatched to defend the Congress against an assault by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters without being provided with the intelligence, equipment and other resources needed to protect themselves, the top official of the country’s largest police union said Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi's podium on Jan. 6 sentenced

WASHINGTON — A Florida man who bragged he "broke the internet" when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Friday. Adam Johnson, a stay-at-home father of five boys, traveled to...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy