Report: Tottenham Hotspur & Bayern Munich in Andreas Christensen Transfer Talks Ahead of Potential Chelsea Exit

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen's agents have had 'concrete contacts' with the Blues' fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Danish star is out of contract at the end of the season and has still not committed to a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Christensen's representatives have been in contact with Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU8BB_0eOTj2J200
IMAGO / Action Plus

The report states: "The defender continues to give priority to the renewal with the Blues, but in the last hours his agents have had concrete contacts with the Bavarians and with Tottenham, on the precise indication of the Italian coach (Antonio Conte)."

Conte worked with Christensen during one of the most successful spell of his Chelsea career, being a key figure in the centre of a back three during Conte's second season.

He re-discovered the form shown under Conte as Thomas Tuchel took over but is yet to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge and could be set for an end of season departure.

The 25-year-old has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to seek a new challenge at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncNtF_0eOTj2J200
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bayern Munich could be an option for Christensen as he could replace Niklas Sule in the Bundesliga giants side after the German joined Borussia Dortmund.

At the end of November 2021, Thomas Tuchel told Christensen to 'walk the talk' following the longed out contract discussions.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for Christensen but if he opts to move to Spurs, his relationship with the Chelsea faithful will be over.

Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Must Make Correct Chelsea Call as He Faces Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz Selection Dilemma Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has yet another huge decision to make ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday in regards to his attacking line-up. The head coach opted to start Kai Havertz in place of Romelu Lukaku in the round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, proven to be the right decision as the German scored in the 2-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

