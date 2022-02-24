ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanaway, WA

Texas extends an offer to 2023 four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxNVu_0eOTcxlx00

Texas has extended numerous offers to 2023 and 2024 prospects over the last week.

The latest happens to be the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Washington. Four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Wednesday.

The Spanaway product is rated the No. 13 cornerback in the country for the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports. He’s compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers up to this point including Miami, Oregon, Cal and Penn State.

Wagoner has only taken one unofficial visit to Washington throughout his recruitment, and he attended one of the Huskies school camps this past June.

Take a look at his ratings and highlights below.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 140 13 3

Rivals 4 – 38 5

On3 Consensus 4 164 22 3

247 Composite 4 186 22 3

Vitals

Hometown Spanaway, WA

Projected Position CB

Height 5-11

Weight 160

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 23, 2022

Primary Offers

  • Texas
  • Miami
  • Oregon
  • Penn State
  • Washington
  • Cal
  • Arizona State
  • Arizona

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas football: Six impact newcomers for 2022

This offseason has been one of the craziest in college football history. Between the coaching carousel and the transfer portal, teams all over the country will look much different next season. Texas was able to keep some key players along with adding many sought-after newcomers to the program. Defensive starters...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top-ranked CB sets multi-day visit to Florida

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the names at the top of Billy Napier‘s recruiting board at Florida, and he’s planning on visiting the university in March. McClain showed an early interest in Florida under the old staff, but this will be his first chance to meet with the new group in person. His mother told Gators Online that the trip will be a multi-day visit on March 19-20. Napier stopped by Lake Gibson High in January but was only able to speak with coaches due to the NCAA’s recruiting rules.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Sports
Spanaway, WA
Football
State
Oregon State
City
Spanaway, WA
Spanaway, WA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 second-year offensive players to watch this spring

Alabama will return to the gridiron on March 19 to begin spring practice in preparation for the annual “A-Day” game which will be held on Saturday, April 16. We have already looked at several second-year defenders as we await the return of the Crimson Tide. Now let’s take a look at second-year offensive players that Tide fans should be excited about this spring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado State at Utah State odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9) get together Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. The Mountain West clash is slated to get underway at 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Colorado State vs. Utah State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Texas#American Football#College Football#Cal#Penn State#Wa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derick Hall, Tar'varish Dawson Jr named Iron Man in Week 6

In week 6, Derick Hall and Tar’Varish Dawson Jr took home the Iron Man of the Week honors. Hall is heading into his fourth year in the program. The senior pass rusher finished out his junior campaign with 52 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, and nine sacks in 2021. He also led the team with 43 quarterback pressures, just ahead of Colby Wooden.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Kelly, LSU earn a grade of 'A+' in final coaches carousel report card

The LSU Tigers and athletic director Scott Woodward are ushering in a new era of football. Ed Orgeron leaves the program after five seasons as the head coach that ended with a 6-6 campaign in 2021. Orgeron broke through in the 2019 season led by former Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow. Now it is Brian Kelly’s turn to bring a title to the Bayou, something that has eluded him since he joined Notre Dame in 2010.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eight former Michigan football players now on staff

They often say ‘those who stay’ in Ann Arbor, but what about those who come back?. Since Jim Harbaugh took over the Michigan football program in 2015, there has certainly been something of a maize and blue flair in Ann Arbor when it comes to the coaching staff. Sometimes there are familiar names because players who didn’t become NFL players stick around and work as graduate assistants (we’ve seen the likes of Mike McCray, Joe Bolden, Jordan Kovacs, and many others get their coaching starts in Ann Arbor), but more and more, we’re seeing former players added to the on-field coaching staff.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Texas needs to improve upon the most in 2022

Texas did not have an ideal season by any means under Steve Sarkisian in his first season. The Longhorns took a step backward finishing the season 5-7, and not making a bowl game. A lot of the struggles the team had in 2021 could be attributed to the depleted that Sarkisian inherited, as it was decimated by players transferring out and players who simply did not pan out from Tom Herman’s recruiting classes.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel gave the Sooners an ‘A-‘ for the hiring of Brent Venables

In all of the controversy that surrounded the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC, athletic director Joe Castiglione and Joseph Harroz didn’t fumble the opportunity to make a significant hire. While he doesn’t come with any head coaching experience, Brent Venables was one of the most accomplished coordinators in all of college football during tenures at Oklahoma and Clemson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Trading Cooper, Lawrence for better picks, massive savings

The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job of drafting over the years, finding individual talent. However, their team still hasn’t been able to turn the corner and find sustained or ultimate playoff success and their offseason strategy deserves to be questioned. As good as Will McClay is at identifying talent, the team handcuffs him with no free agent additions of note and certain positions they absolutely refuse to invest heavy draft capital in. They also refuse, steadfastly, to trade up in the draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy