FedEx temporarily suspends service to and from Ukraine

China and Russia set off alarms in the West this month with the most robust declaration of their friendship in decades but Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine. The February 4 joint statement by the neighbours included unprecedented support from Beijing for Moscow's opposition to the expansion of NATO, and came as Washington and its allies were warning of full-scale Russian military action against Kyiv. It was "quite a quantum shift from what has been a steady intensification, elevation of the content of Russia-China declarations over the last 20 years", former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd said during an online discussion co-hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank and the Asia Society. "It is China becoming a global security actor in a way that I personally have not seen before."

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO