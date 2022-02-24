ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Ukraine: 'We are standing with you'

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
