Possibility that Derrick Rose returns on Friday

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Marc Berman: Thibodeau said there was “a possibility” Derrick Rose plays Friday but Knicks listing him as doubtful

Source: Twitter @NYPost_Berman

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

“We missed him a lot obviously”: Derrick Rose has chance to be #Knicks‘ savior on verge of return nypost.com/2022/02/24/der…7:44 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Derrick Rose has a chance to be the #Knicks savior as will return sometime this weekend #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/24/der…7:19 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Thibodeau said there was “a possibility” Derrick Rose plays Friday but Knicks listing him as doubtful – 5:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

#Knicks are officially listing RJ Barrett (left ankle) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) as questionable for Friday’s game vs. the Heat.

Derrick Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful, although he has practiced each of the past two days.

We can expect another update tomorrow AM. – 4:03 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

When asked if a healthy Derrick Rose would start for the Knicks at point guard, Tom Thibodeau said, ‘We’ll see. I think just digging in to the numbers … Alec (Burks) has been our best option so far.’ – 7:08 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose and RJ Barrett went through full practices today and will be evaluated tomorrow. Today was Rose’s first day with taking contact. – 6:54 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Various ways Tom Thibodeau could go with the open starting point guard spot. Does he place Alec Burks back into the first unit, like he did when he benched Kemba back in the fall? Does Derrick Rose finally start? Is it Quickley? Does this clear any minutes for Miles McBride? – 5:26 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Thought it would end in a buyout but Kemba Walker’s decision to shut it down this season is still beginning of end. Thibodeau was angling to remove him from rotation once Derrick Rose returned. – 5:23 PM

Ira Winderman: Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat: RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery Luka Samanic, Out, G League Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team (Heat report not out yet.) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022

Marc Berman: Derrick Rose had second straight contact practice and team will see how he responds tomorrow before giving him green light vs. Miami, Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / February 24, 2022

New York is expected to get guard Derrick Rose back in the lineup soon after he missed two months following ankle surgery. -via ESPN / February 23, 2022

