Alex Len, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Before tonight’s game tipped-off with the Kings and Nuggets in Sacramento, both teams joined arm-in-arm in support of Kings C Alex Len, whose home country of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia.

Their message: “NO WAR.” pic.twitter.com/qog1bx3Syl – 10:18 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets stand in solidarity with Alex Len to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine during a moment of silence before tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/zYRlHCUtlL – 10:14 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets held moment of silence pregame tonight and all linked arms in solidarity with Kings’ Alex Len, whose nation of Ukraine has been invaded by Russia. Len is one of two Ukrainian NBA players. – 10:07 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

A moment of unity prior to Kings-Nuggets tonight in Sacramento. Kings big man Alex Len was born in Ukraine and has family in the country. pic.twitter.com/HD5p2cMDOY – 10:05 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Nuggets and Kings stand in solidarity with Alex Len and Ukraine for a moment of silence in pregame. pic.twitter.com/j5tTXEywoW – 10:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry with his opening comments supporting his center Alex Len and his team taking time to meet with their Ukrainian born center to show him support. pic.twitter.com/QpenchkNy0 – 8:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alvin Gentry on the Alex Len situation and the Kings rallying around their big man. pic.twitter.com/Ksw87be7Dv – 8:34 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA’s two Ukrainian players — Len, Mykhailiuk — condemn Russian invasion nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/24/nba… – 8:33 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alex Len told his Kings team that his family in Ukraine is safe right now, and as Alvin Gentry said, “that’s the most important thing right now.” – 8:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Alvin Gentry says Alex Len didn’t practice yesterday because he had food poisoning, on top of everything else he’s dealing with, but he is available tonight vs. the Nuggets. – 8:28 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alex Len also had a bout of food poisoning as well as travel delays getting back from All-Star break. Says despite that and what’s weighing heavily on his mind with what’s happening in Ukraine, says he’s available to play tonight. – 8:26 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Alvin Gentry says his Kings team met before the game for support of Alex Len and his family in Ukraine. – 8:20 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

“I know his family is safe right now and that’s the most important thing.” -Alvin Gentry on Alex Len – 8:19 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

From Alex Len on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/A7H6GzEP6j – 6:11 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Kings center Alex Len and Raptors forward Svi Mykhailiuk are the two lone Ukrainian players in the NBA. Their statement below on theirInstagram pages in regards to Russia invading their native country pic.twitter.com/RHVkzk7EO8 – 5:23 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Statement from the NBA’s two players from Ukraine, Sacramento’s Alex Len and Toronto’s Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV – 5:18 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Alex Len on the current situation in Ukraine. instagram.com/p/CaYF1o3PSoo/… – 5:18 PM

Alex Len @alexlen

НЕТ ВОЙНЕ #PrayForUkraine #StandWithUkraine @Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk pic.twitter.com/hGJG4fE8Ce – 5:17 PM

Jason Anderson: “Being from the Ukraine, he has family there, so I’d just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully his family is going to remain safe. That’s very important and he’s very important to us, not just as a player but as a human being.” — Alvin Gentry on Alex Len -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / February 24, 2022

Orazio Cauchi: Tony Parker after the game between ASVEL and ALBA: ‘We won’t go to Russia next week, I already told it to the players and the staff. This goes beyond sport, we cannot accept the situation, it’s against our values” -via Twitter @paxer89 / February 24, 2022