The following post contains SPOILERS for Eternals. The most interesting character in Eternals is definitely Ikaris, played by Richard Madden. Whether you see him as the movie’s villain, or perhaps its antihero, he’s undeniably the character with the most fraught and complicated choices and motivation. Near the end of the film, we learn he has betrayed his Eternals brethren and sided with the Celestials, who want to destroy the Earth in order to give birth to a new Celestial. Granted, if Ikaris had succeeded, that would have meant the end of all life as we know it. But putting that aside... maybe the guy had a point?

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO