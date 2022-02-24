ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 - Report

By Nathan Judah
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo late Arsenal goals – including a 96th minute from Alexandre Lacazette – saw Wolves throw away an early lead and slump to defeat at the Emirates. Hwang Hee-chan superbly intercepted a Gabriel back pass within the opening 10 minutes to give Wolves the lead, before Raul Jimenez missed a glorious...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

