Smart Watch Market to Rise at CAGR of 19.1% by Top International Players, Business Growth, Emerging Technologies till 2028

 2 days ago

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, hypertension, increasing disposable income, increasing demand for AI-enabled smart watches, and rapid growth in the consumer electronics sector are key factors boosting market growth. Smart Watch Market Forecast to 2028". The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends....

pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Three Tech Industry Trends To Watch

Serial entrepreneur Fay Arjomandi is the founder and CEO of mimik, a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud technology and business solutions. We are entering a new era of technology, one that features so many converging trends that its influence rivals that of the Industrial Revolution. Just try to keep up with the buzzword bingo of the moment: AI, blockchain, metaverse, distributed computing, DeFi, NFT and Web3, among many others. It is clear that our world is becoming more connected, transformative and decentralized than ever.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Feel They’re in the Money with Pent-up Consumer Demand

Click here to read the full article. Retailers may have had a few challenging years, but the ones that have weathered the tough times have a secret sauce for their success: marketing, social media and e-commerce. Retailers are seeing a growing need by customers to get out of their leggings and jogging pants and explore new clothing avenues. But they need to be nudged into stores or at least enticed onto websites to view new styles and silhouettes. “Customers are out there and are buying,” said Maryann Patterson, owner of Glamourous Fashions, based in San Antonio, Texas. “We have all gained weight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Cagr#Market Research#Smart Watches#Emerging Technologies#Top International Players#Emergen Research#Gps
Fast Company

Before engaging in the latest trends, assess your company

If you’re thinking about adopting the latest technology at your company or shifting your approach to the business workflow based on reports of an uptick in usage, you should start by looking closely at consumer behaviors and pain points as it relates to your own specific brand and determine the change would fit into your current portfolio of products and services.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

Fully Remote Businesses

For entrepreneurs looking to work remotely, here are seven businesses you can start from the comfort of home. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in an era in which more people want the option to work from home. Aspiring entrepreneurs who left their jobs in the midst of The Great Resignation now have an opportunity to capitalize on today’s remote-first work culture with businesses that can be operated fully from home.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Promoting E-commerce For Entrepreneurs And SMEs: How the Government Can Foster the Growth Of Small D2C Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has resulted in a significant amount of digitization and data has consistently shown that e-commerce for SMEs was a compensating feature during this time. The government needs to take this growth and positive impact of the online shift, on e-commerce into consideration and take immediate steps to help small direct to consumer (DTC) brands and entrepreneurs embrace digitization to shift to online channels of selling.
RETAIL
WestfairOnline

IBM: Manufacturing now top target for ransomware attacks

The manufacturing industry was the most sought-after target of ransomware attacks during 2021, according to the annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report published by Armonk-headquartered IBM. With nearly one-quarter of all reported ransomware attacks in 2021 aimed at manufacturing operations, the industry displaced financial services and insurance for experiencing more...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

How to Manage Surges in Shipping Volume Like a Pro

The right tools, strategies, and partners help make shipping and receiving a lot easier, no matter the volume. Whether your business experiences a burst of activity over the holiday season, during a new product launch, or general demand increases as your business scales, predicting and managing surges in shipping and receiving is critical to keep business goals and spend on track.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Depict.ai raises $17M to give e-commerce sites Amazon-level product recommendation muscle

The Series A is being led by Tiger Global, with Initialized Capital, EQT Ventures, Y Combinator, and a longish-list of high-profile angels. It follows a seed funding round of $2.8 million that the company raised last year from Initialized, EQT Ventures, Northzone and Y Combinator, where Depict.ai was part of the first cohort to go through the program during a Covid-19 lockdown.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) appointed Jessie Casner as chief marketing officer. Casner joins the company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will support the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, among others.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Importance Of An Ecosystem To Deliver IT Solutions That Enable Today's Digital World

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. Every day, new conveniences seem to rise out of nowhere that greatly simplify the way we work, learn and live. Remember the days when we had to fill out personal checks and put them in the mail to pay bills, when we had to go to a car dealership to purchase a car or when we traveled to the office to have access to our work programs? All of these digital technologies are enabled by IT solutions. Today, we can pay bills, buy a car and work from anywhere using a phone, tablet or a PC. These are the front-end interface devices powered by a massive network of IT solutions that do all of the work in the background.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Digital Tools Unlock New Markets for Credit Unions

Credit unions (CUs) historically have been known for their service — the tellers who know you by name and the call-center staffers who will take the time to make sure your questions are answered. As they extend their services to other channels, it can be a challenge for credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

14 climate tech investors share their H1 2022 strategies

The climate emergency is becoming more apparent, and investors are taking notice. Last year, round sizes for climate tech startups quadrupled, with more than 600 investments totaling over $40 billion. Nearly a third of these were pre-seed and seed, with 182 deals closing just in in Q4 2021. The start...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

How to use external product teams to accelerate go-to market

There’s an assumption that all startups must build everything in-house. But as competition for technical talent increases, more founders are hiring external development teams to deliver their products to market faster. In fact, many of these startups continue to work with an external development team even as they grow their internal team.
ECONOMY

