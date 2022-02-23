States Where Teens Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Children are bored, isolated, and oversaturated with technology, but what's new? Well for starters, during lockdowns their parents got a glimpse of what teachers see every day. That led to something curious happening: having millions of children cooped up at home with their parents, instead of at school, led to an increase in diagnoses of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sleep is needed. The U.S. Surgeon General thinks the same, too. A new study from ChamberofCommerce.org states that high schoolers in North Carolina are not getting the amount of sleep needed. As a matter of fact, only New Jersey teens have worse numbers when it comes to the sleep needed and […]
Between 1 and 5 percent of teen suicides may be related to the suicide contagion effect. Talking about suicide in a way that is supportive and encourages professional help may reduce suicide risk. As a psychiatrist, suicide is a topic that comes up at every visit. I begin all of...
A few days ago, we warned you about the El Chavito candy recall after the manufacturer discovered potential lead contamination. It turns out that’s not the only candy recall that involves a lead poisoning risk. Other companies issued similar recalls for the same type of candy: dried salted plums....
Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in South Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is considering...
According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HYDERABAD, India — On the outskirts of this centuries-old Indian city, a world away from its congested roads and cacophony, the gleaming modern laboratories of Bharat Biotech are churning out a COVID vaccine that would be sprayed into the nose rather than injected into the blood. Currently available vaccines...
Is a single drink good for you, or bad for you? The answer is “yes” unless it is “no.” After many studies that say a drink can be good for the heart, or as a preventive measure for cancer, a recent study showed that it is best to not drink at all. According to NPR,” […]
Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) supposedly shows that wearing a face mask in public places dramatically reduces your risk of catching COVID-19. The CDC summed up the results in a widely shared graphic that says wearing a cloth mask "lowered the odds of testing positive" by 56 percent, while the risk reduction was 66 percent for surgical masks and 83 percent for N95 or KN95 respirators.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Premature death caused by pollution and toxic substances significantly outpaces COVID-19 fatalities and represents an issue that requires “immediate action,” according to a United Nations report published Tuesday. Pollution and hazardous substances cause at least nine million premature deaths annually, said the report,...
As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.
Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
