Val’s Kids: Damien

Remember when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis practically broke the internet by admitting they don't bathe their kids every day? A lot of parents were not on board with the celebrity parents' tub timetable, while others nodded in solidarity. Indeed, parents have fierce opinions when it comes to their kiddos and hygiene, and that's totally fair! How often to bathe Baby is something we all try our best to get right—if there's even a right answer. Because one could argue babies don't get dirty when they're newborns, but then they never stay super clean once they're eating solid foods. By their first birthday or so, you may find your toddler hates taking a bath, so bath time only happens when you're up for the struggle.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO