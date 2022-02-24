ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val’s Kids: Damien

By Ben Schad
abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA positive young man with a radiant personality describes this week’s Val’s Kid Damien. “Damien is so positive and happy and joyful and you can’t help but be in a good mood when you are spending time with him,” Damien’s Older Child...

www.abc27.com

Eyewitness News

KARA'S CURES: Talking to kids about race

At what age should we talk to our kids about race? Kara Sundlun speaks with Carol Muleta, founder of Parenting 411 and author, about how and when to have these important conversations for Black History Month.
KIDS
Parents Magazine

An Age-By-Age Guide To Your Kid's Hygiene

Remember when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis practically broke the internet by admitting they don't bathe their kids every day? A lot of parents were not on board with the celebrity parents' tub timetable, while others nodded in solidarity. Indeed, parents have fierce opinions when it comes to their kiddos and hygiene, and that's totally fair! How often to bathe Baby is something we all try our best to get right—if there's even a right answer. Because one could argue babies don't get dirty when they're newborns, but then they never stay super clean once they're eating solid foods. By their first birthday or so, you may find your toddler hates taking a bath, so bath time only happens when you're up for the struggle.
KIDS
WTVF

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym

Steven Komarnitsky owner of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym showed how their therapeutic equipment and play areas are geared towards children of all abilities. We Rock the Spectrum is a unique kid's gym experience that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. There is also space for classes, birthday parties, and private events. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym is located at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square, Franklin TN 37064. For more information call (877) 982-4673 or visit info@werockthespectrumfranklin.com. Follow @WRTSFranklinTN on all social platforms.
KIDS
#Swimming
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: It’s just the beginning

Have you ever had a day that was so wonderful that you wanted it to last forever? I am sure you probably have. Maybe you were at an amusement park or at your birthday party and were having so much fun, you didn’t want it to ever end. Did you know that Jesus’ disciples had days like that too? Our Bible lesson today from Luke 9: 28-36 is about one of those days. It’s called the Transfiguration of Jesus because His appearance changed so drastically in the story.
RELIGION
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker turns latest challenge into positive health decision

Al Roker wasn't about to let some unfortunate news stop him from keeping up with his health regime. The popular Today weatherman was heading off for an exciting project away from his NBC show when his plane was delayed. Rather than sit back and complain, Al made it his mission...
CELEBRITIES
Vail Daily

Letter: Grieving for today’s kids

I thought I was not easily shocked any more. However, when I read that there had to be a law in Colorado to say it’s OK for kids to play outside alone, I was flabbergasted. I grew up in a city. I could go out alone or with friends, as long as I stayed on our four square blocks of houses and apartment buildings (crossing only alleys, not streets). In the summer, the only rule was to be home for meals. As I got older, I could cross a street to play in the nearby woods. I grew up feeling my parents trusted my good sense, which probably made me behave better.
EAGLE, CO
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

