Val’s Kids: Damien

I thought I was not easily shocked any more. However, when I read that there had to be a law in Colorado to say it’s OK for kids to play outside alone, I was flabbergasted. I grew up in a city. I could go out alone or with friends, as long as I stayed on our four square blocks of houses and apartment buildings (crossing only alleys, not streets). In the summer, the only rule was to be home for meals. As I got older, I could cross a street to play in the nearby woods. I grew up feeling my parents trusted my good sense, which probably made me behave better.
