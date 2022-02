PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University recently welcomed Jim Johnson as the newest officer in the university’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). Officer Johnson is a lifelong Scioto County resident and has been a Special Deputy with Scioto County since 1994. He is a long-time employee of the Scioto County Courthouse, starting in the County Treasurer’s Office in 1986 and then moving to the County Commissioners’ Office in 2004 to serve as the County’s I/T Coordinator.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO