Evolution Body Transformation

These Dumbbell Back Exercises will help you to grow muscle, build strength and create a more injury resistant back in general. Learn more from Jeff from Athlean-X. “The best dumbbell exercises for back are based on the criteria for what you are trying to specifically train for. In this video, as I’ve done in this entire series, I’m showing you which exercises you should be doing to develop strength, power, hypertrophy, metabolic overload, total body, corrective and low back strength. Each of the dumbbell exercises shown has been carefully chosen to be the best at helping the viewer to achieve each of these goals.”

