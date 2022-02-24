ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

By Jude Summerfield
90min.com
 3 days ago

Leeds host Tottenham on Saturday as they look to turn around their slump in form. Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost four of their last five Premier League games, including 6-0 and 4-2 thrashings at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, and sit just three points above the relegation...

www.90min.com

Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Crystal Palace vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Crystal Palace and Burnley meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to continue a recent upturn in form. The hosts enter this tie fresh from securing their first Premier League win in seven attempts - their first of 2022 - with a 4-1 thrashing of Watford. Patrick Vieira's side moved up to 11th with that victory, and are searching for consecutive league wins for the first time since early November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SFGate

Leeds fires manager Bielsa to try to stay in Premier League

LEEDS, England (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa was fired as Leeds manager on Sunday after another heavy loss dropped the team to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone. “I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Antonio Conte calms fears of Tottenham exit & confirms Daniel Levy talks

Antonio Conte has moved to calm fears he could quit Tottenham, also revealing he has spoken with chairman Daniel Levy after his extraordinary outburst at Burnley in midweek. Having stunned Manchester City at the Etihad with a 3-2 victory, Spurs then fell to a lame 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor on Wednesday, prompting Conte to claim he was ready to quit his role if the partnership could not be a fruitful one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Real Madrid will aim to at least temporarily extend their six-point lead at La Liga's summit on Saturday evening as they make the very short trip to Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos are in the middle of a rocky patch, having won two, drawn two and lost two in their previous six across all competitions.
SOCCER
90min.com

Premier League predictions: Gameweek 27

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea means we do not quite have a full contingent of Premier League fixtures in gameweek 27. There is still plenty of action to get our teeth stuck into though, with big games happening in the race for the top four as well as at the bottom of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Brentford predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League

A woefully out of form Brentford host a Newcastle side enjoying a dramatically contrasting spate of results in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Since the turn of the year no side has played more Premier League games (eight) than Thomas Frank's stumbling Bees. Yet, only two clubs have collected fewer points in 2022 (four).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Leeds#Manchester United#The Premier League#Spurs#Burnley#Gk#Brazilian
90min.com

Antonio Conte unable to guarantee that he will be at Tottenham at end of season

Antonio Conte has revealed that he cannot give assurances that he will still be at Tottenham come the end of the season, but insisted that he is happy in north London. The Italian tactician discussed the possibility of leaving Spurs little over three months after joining the club following a 1-0 loss at Burnley on Wednesday, but has since said that he intends to carry on and try to improve the situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Harry Kane produced a masterclass as Tottenham gave their Champions League hopes a shot in the arm and put Leeds further into the relegation mire with a dominant 4-0 win in this Premier League clash.Leeds fell apart early on in front of an expectant Elland Road crowd, conceding twice inside 15 minutes as goals from Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs in the driving seat.Kane volleyed home a third in the 27th minute - making Leeds only the second side in Premier League history to concede three or more goals in five consecutive matches in the competition, after Sunderland...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Marcelo Bielsa to part company with Leeds

Leeds United have decided to part ways with manager Marcelo Bielsa, 90min understands, with Jesse Marsch set to be handed the chance to keep the club in the Premier League. 66-year-old Bielsa has been under increasing pressure at Elland Road after a terrible run of form, which continued with a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Tottenham in Saturday's early kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction - FA Cup

Tottenham continue their FA Cup journey in the midst of a mixed run of form when they travel to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. The two sides met in the same competition back in 2020, with the tie needing a replay after their first game was drawn 1-1. Spurs eventually went through back in north London, thanks to goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela, though George Saville's late strike made things nervy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United confirm departure of manager

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of manager Marcelo Bielsa following a disappointing run of form that has seen the club lose five of their last six Premier League games. Bielsa has watched his side tumble into a relegation battle after shelling 14 goals in the space of a week,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham travel to Leeds on Saturday aiming to kickstart their top four hopes in the Premier League.The hosts meanwhile are scrapping for points to stave off the threat of relegation after being dragged into the mix following an uptick in form from Newcastle and Burnley.Spurs have endured a rollercoaster week after shocking Manchester City at the Etihad, only to fall back down to earth with a bang in defeat at Burnley midweek.Leeds vs Tottenham LIVEAny hopes of joining the race for a top four finish and promise surrounding Antonio Conte’s future could rest on a result here.Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jesse Marsch agrees terms to become new Leeds United manager

Leeds United have agreed terms with Jesse Marsch to become their new head coach, 90min understands. Marsch is set to be confirmed as Marcelo Bielsa's successor on Monday, after successful talks over the weekend saw agreement reached in principle with Leeds. 90min revealed on Saturday that Marsch was already Leeds'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool achievements during 'draining' 2020/21 season

Jurgen Klopp has said what Liverpool achieved during the 2020/21 season was "incredible" after a raft of injuries left the club essentially finishing the campaign "on three wheels". The Reds went into the largely behind-closed-doors season as Premier League champions but struggled all year long, particularly on the injury front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Europa League last 16 draw: West Ham draw Sevilla, Barcelona get Galatasaray

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League has been made, with the remaining teams learning their fate. West Ham have been given a tough assignment, being pitted against six-time winners Sevilla, while Barcelona will face Turkish outfit Galatasaray. Rangers, who provided one of the shocks of the...
UEFA
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals when he plans to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he still has 'four or five years' left in his career and is eyeing more success before eventually hanging up his boots. Ronaldo, who turned 37 earlier this month, has endured a challenging start to life back in the Premier League with Manchester United, with his return of nine goals from 22 games fairly underwhelming by his lofty standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE

