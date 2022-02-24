New York-Based Artist Rachel Bard Releases New Song “Brooklyn”

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… During an interview with "Extra" that debuted online on Feb. 22, Jana Kramer said that she and her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli, are "kinda past the honeymoon phase" in their relationship and "getting into, like, the real-life stuff and just seeing if it works for each other." (Recently, there have been whispers online that the singer-actress and her beau had quietly called it quits already.) Explained the "One Tree Hill" alum, "I'm just kind of, like, in this moment for me today, I'm having fun. If it doesn't serve me tomorrow, figure it out. I have two beautiful kids. I don't need to be in a relationship… I'm by no means putting any pressure or feel like I have to settle like before." Speaking of "before," Jana shared her biggest regret stemming from her relationship with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin: "I wish I would have left a lot sooner, knowing everything I know now… Who was next to me was not actually that person, so I would never want to stay with that person, it was just the idea of who I thought he was," she said. "The affairs to me is not what ruined our marriage. It was the lying. … If my new boyfriend wants to cheat on me, that would suck, but I can't control it." On Feb. 25, Jana made headlines again as she released the single "The Story" — an emotional song about her painful divorce and how it changed her kids' lives.

