NHL

Bruins Wrap: Bruins Showcasing DeBrusk? Forsberg, NHL Trade Rumors

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre the Boston Bruins showcasing winger Jake DeBrusk to finally move him on the NHL trade market?. Are the Nashville Predators really shopping star winger Filip Forsberg?. Are the Boston Bruins showcasing Jake DeBrusk on the NHL trade market by elevating him to the first line in their game against the...

bostonhockeynow.com

NESN

Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Scores Hat Trick As Boston Bests Kings 7-0

The Los Angeles Kings entered Monday with a five-game winning streak, but the Boston Bruins stopped them in their tracks with a dominant 7-0 victory at Crypto.com Arena. Jake DeBrusk recorded his first-ever hat trick as Boston steamrolled the Kings, earning its fifth straight victory in the process. The Bruins...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky makes controversial claim on Russia ahead of 2022 World Juniors

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged that there has been growing support for the removal of Russia from all International Ice Hockey Federation events. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky seems to agree with that sentiment, having said as much during a recent appearance on NHL on TNT. Gretzky made his stance clear on whether or not he feels Russia should be included in upcoming IIHF events, going on record saying that he feels the nation should be barred from the World Juniors.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
NESN

How Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Went About Choosing Hat Trick Memento

The Boston Bruins added to their hat collection Monday night in Los Angeles. DeBrusk became the fourth Bruins player to record a hat trick this season when he potted Boston’s first three goals in its 7-0 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It marked the first career NHL hat trick for DeBrusk, who put up a combined seven goals and two assists over the course of the Bruins’ five-game win streak.
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Logs First Career Hat Trick As Bruins Lead Kings

Jake DeBrusk had quite the night against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The winger recently was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and has been making the most of his new role, entering Monday’s game with a four-game point streak and five points in those games. Before a minute had passed in the second period, he had increased his streak to eight points in five games.
NHL
OCRegister

Jake DeBrusk, Bruins end Kings’ 5-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Boston winger Jake DeBrusk might not have been part of the original “perfection line” for the Boston Bruins, but there were few if any flaws in his game as his natural hat trick ignited their 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed the Toronto Maple Leafs will not operate as though Jake Muzzin will be out long-term. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have their sights set on Rasmus Ristolainen. The Edmonton Oilers don’t have an update on the health of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and could the Carolina Hurricanes make a move for a defenseman ahead of the trade deadline?
NHL
NESN

Add Patrice Bergeron To List Of Bruins Impressed By Jake DeBrusk Lately

You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late. DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Ristolainen, DeBrusk, Swayman & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, many are suggesting that the team could be targeting Rasmus Ristolainen of the Philadelphia Flyers. In other news, Jake DeBrusk faced the media for the first time since his trade request. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman has been fantastic as of late and appears to have taken over the number-one role for the Bruins. Last but not least, they made a trade this past week with the Arizona Coyotes, acquiring the rights to Michael Callahan in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL

DeBrusk's Hat Trick Paces Bruins to Blowout in L.A.

LOS ANGELES - Jake DeBrusk has had his share of goals wiped off the board over the years. As such, he's prepared himself to be disappointed any time the on-ice officials go to the headset. So, when he tipped a Patrice Bergeron wrister by Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick early...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Should Target Predators’ Filip Forsberg

Although the Nashville Predators have a 30-18-4 record, they may end up trading their best forward before the trade deadline passes. According to Andy Strickland, they are “actively shopping” Filip Forsberg. The star winger has an expiring contract and is eligible for unrestricted free agency (UFA), so they want to receive something for him rather than lose him for nothing. If they are unable to come to terms on an extension by next month, the Boston Bruins need to look at acquiring him.
NHL
MLB Trade Rumors

