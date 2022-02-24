Bruins Wrap: Bruins Showcasing DeBrusk? Forsberg, NHL Trade Rumors

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

NBA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO