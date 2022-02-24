ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal rallies late for 2-1 victory over Wolves in EPL

The Associated Press
1 day ago
 1 day ago
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal kept its Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp winner secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Wolves on Wednesday.

The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them after gifting Wolves an early lead, but Alexandre Lacazette’s effort from a tight angle in the 95th minute was palmed into his own net by goalkeeper Jose Sa to complete the comeback.

Hwang Hee-chan took advantage of a poor back pass by defender Gabriel to score into an empty net in the 10th minute, putting Wolves on course to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place.

But club-record signing Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season with a smart turn and finish in the 82nd. And Pepe turned provider in injury time, exchanging passes with Lacazette to set the French striker through on goal. His shot appeared to be heading wide but deflected off Sa’s outstretched hand and into net to complete the turnaround for Mikel Arteta’s side — which who now sits just a point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand.

For Wolves, it was the first time since November 2018 that it lost a league game after scoring first — a streak of 45 matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Burnley beats Tottenham 1-0, within 2 points of EPL safety

Ben Mee headed Burnley closer to safety as Sean Dyche’s team secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Clarets had won only one league match all season prior to Saturday’s 3-0 victory away to Brighton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal 2 Wolves 1 LIVE REACTION: Lacazette’s 95th-minute WINNER seals vital three points for Gunners – latest updates

ARSENAL left it late but BEAT Wolves 2-1 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's late goal at the Emirates. Hwang Hee-Chan scored early in the game for Wolves before Nicolas Pepe equalised and Lacazette completed the comeback for Mikel Arteta's side. RESULT: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves. Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Soccer - Newcastle win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

LONDON (Reuters) - Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday. Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Lacazette forces late Arsenal winner to complete comeback against Wolves

A week ago it was tempting to pay Mikel Arteta little heed when he claimed to have detected a fundamental change in Nicolas Pépé’s demeanour. It smacked of a manager trying to talk up a failed club record signing in time for the summer and it was hardly the first time he had spoken of a turning point for the Ivorian. But by the end this felt like one for both player and, thrillingly for all those who celebrated wildly after Arsenal snatched the points in injury time, a club whose tails are up at long last.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mikel Arteta
Alexandre Lacazette
#Arsenal#Wolves#Epl#Ap#French
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eriksen returns, Ukraine in thoughts on emotional day in EPL

In a stadium in northwest England, two Ukrainian footballers on opposite teams embrace prior to kickoff, before being brought to tears as teammates line up for a match wearing tops displaying the Ukraine flag and the message: “No War.”An hour earlier in west London, fans of Brentford and Newcastle unite to applaud the return to competitive football of Christian Eriksen, eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game.It was a touching, emotional and at times uplifting day in the Premier League on Saturday, marked by messages of solidarity across the country from players and fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden goal takes Manchester City six points clear at top of Premier League

Manchester City moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League but only after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over stubborn Everton at Goodison Park.Frank Lampard’s side defended resolutely for more than 80 minutes but a deflection to a Bernardo Silva cross left Michael Keane flat-footed and Phil Foden pounced on the Everton defender’s lack of control to finish from close range.Moments later there was controversy when the ball appeared to spin up and hit Rodri on the arm as he went to clear in the box, but after a lengthy VAR check no penalty was given.City held on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to face Arsenal in the Premier League and it’s an interesting fixture in the European football race.The clubs are sixth and seventh and are targeting qualification for next season. While it is a crucial match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there’s a “long way to go” this campaign.“We are a little bit closer because we won our game [vs Brentford] and it’s what we want to do. We’ve got to go Thursday again and win our game against Wolves,” he said.“It’s going to be a really difficult match. We need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Everton prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks for Feb. 26

Both teams will come out with a sense of urgency, but for very different reasons, when Manchester City visits Everton on Saturday for an English Premier League match. League leader and reigning champion City (20-3-3) comes into Goodison Park off a shocking loss last Saturday. The 3-2 setback against Spurs allowed Liverpool back into the title race, with City's lead shrinking to three points. Everton (6-4-13) is in a battle of its own, trying to stay clear of the relegation zone, with just a two-point margin keeping it in 16th place. The Cityzens have won nine straight meetings in all competitions and took a 3-0 victory in the first matchup between the teams this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus close gap on Serie A leaders with win at Empoli thanks to brilliant Vlahovic

A superb double from Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic earned Juventus a 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday, helping Massimiliano Allegri's side close the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to seven points. Looking to capitalise on both Milan and second-placed Internazionale dropping points on Friday, Juve deservedly got themselves...
MLS
ESPN

Inter Milan winless run goes on after draw away to Genoa

Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

