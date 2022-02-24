ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Trek Lower Decks mobile game coming 2022

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Star Trek Lower Decks mobile game is coming in 2022, thanks to a partnership between Australia’s Mighty Kingdom and Canada’s East Side Games. The free-to-play title doesn’t have a name as yet, but will launch later this year on iOS and Android devices. The title is, of course, the one...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon Fans Just Got Exciting News For Pokemon Day

The "Pokemon" franchise already kicked off 2022 with a bang thanks to "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," and now it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we find out more about what's next for the company. This Sunday, February 27, is "Pokemon" Day — the anniversary of the 1996 release of "Pokemon Red and Green" in Japan — and The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream in celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

'Pokemon Trading Card Game Live' launching in beta on Feb. 22

The Pokemon Company has announced that a limited beta of "Pokemon Trading Card Game Live" will launch on iOS, macOS, and other platforms later in February ahead of an official debut. "Pokemon TCG Live" was first announced back in September 2021, but a release was delayed until 2022. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Star Trek#Lower Decks#Canada#Video Game#Ios#Esgg#East Side Games#Kit Idle#Stevivor
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Player Discovers New Hidden Feature

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been out for a few weeks on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, but given the length of the game and the replayability of the game, many Switch users are still playing the latest Pokemon adventure. And everyone who is still playing or has played the game since its release can attest to one thing: it's very different compared to previous installments, boasting a large open-world complimented with open-ended gameplay. It's a new direction for the series and one that seems to be paying off, with the game getting strong critical and user reviews, and selling like hotcakes.
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Engadget

Star Trek: Discovery’s faster ship travel comes at the expense of its supporting cast

The following contains spoilers for season four, episodes eight and nine of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and season one of 'Star Trek: Prodigy.'. In the initial pitch for Star Trek, way back in 1964, the series was described as “Wagon Train to the Stars.” This was mostly in reference to its sense of exploration and discovery, but it also hints at something else that would become a hallmark of the series: the travel. Lots and lots of travel. It may take days, weeks or, in the case of shows like Voyager, years, for the crew to get to their destination and as such, it allows plenty of time for adventure and character growth. However, new technologies introduced in shows like Discovery and Prodigy have eliminated that travel time, fundamentally changing the nature of their plots.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Collider

'Nintendo Switch Sports' Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Game

Videogame giant Nintendo is releasing a long-awaited sequel to one of Wii’s biggest successes, Wii Sports. Titled Nintendo Switch Sports for its newest console, the game will see the return of fan-favorite activities along with new challenges for gamers to enjoy. News of the game broke during Nintendo Direct, an online presentation where the company shares information about new and existing games.
TENNIS
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

With RDNA 2 in super thin laptops the Steam Deck isn't your only mobile gaming option

It may sound a bit strange coming from a hardware nut that is more at home with a big ol' desktop PC, but I'm stoked about the possibility of the integrated graphics in AMD's new mobile CPUs. The Ryzen 6000 series will be hitting laptops shortly and will be making an appearance in all the usual gaming machines alongside Nvidia and AMD's finest mobile graphics cards. And while they'll quickly become the models of choice for serious gaming, it's actually the prospect of ultra-thin and light machines that has me most excited.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Channels Nezuko's New Form in This Fierce Cosplay

From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro's sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Resurgence Developers Aim To Build a "Playable Star Trek Film"

Revealed at The Game Awards in 2021, Star Trek: Resurgence is the upcoming adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. It's the first project from Dramatic Labs, the new studio founded by 20+ former Telltale Games employees. With hit licensed adventures games under their collective belts including Telltale's Batman, The Walking Dead, and A Wolf Among Us, the team is comprised of experts at turning familiar properties into interactive stories. But with that prestigious lineage comes high expectations, not to mention the passion of Star Trek fans everywhere, both of which will come to bear on the game when released.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

When Is The 2022 Pokemon Direct?

Pokemon Day is so close, trainers. Everyone at the Game Haus can taste it like a Snorlax gunning for sweets. It also happens that a new Pokemon Direct is in the work for celebrations. This begs the question, when is the 2022 Pokemon Direct? Dive in to catch the date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The official Steam Deck dock won’t be available at launch

The first orders for the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, will begin on Friday, but the company’s official dock for the device won’t be available at that time. “We are also looking forward to getting the official Dock for Steam Deck into customers’ hands,” Valve said in a post about the Steam Deck’s launch day. “It won’t be happening as early as we wanted, but we’re excited to talk more about it soon and are planning to make them available in late spring.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear

Nintendo’s Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t have good games. While many popular exclusives have made their way to Nintendo Switch or other systems, some are uniquely suited to the Wii U and/or its GamePad or just haven’t made the jump to newer platforms for various reasons. Now that Nintendo plans to shut down the Wii U and 3DS eShop in 2023, many of these games will become much tougher to play and much more expensive.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Cat Burglar’: Bringing Tex Avery–Style Cartoons to the Interactive Gaming Era

Click here to read the full article. Before Netflix launched a gaming platform, they experimented with interactive specials such as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” But its new interactive gaming special, “Cat Burglar,” offers a new wrinkle: a nostalgic Tex Avery–inspired cartoon complete with a full orchestra, which plays like an extended Looney Tunes short. “It’s about an hour and a half, which we treated as basically a feature-length Tex Avery cartoon,” said director and co-creator Mike Hollingsworth, a producer on “BoJack Horseman.” The result is just like what you’d find in a “Tom and Jerry”...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy