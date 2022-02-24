ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Life in the Red Podcast: A spring football preview and the big decision to be made in men's hoops

By Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
Omaha.com

Fred Hoiberg to return as Nebraska men's basketball coach — with a reduced buyout

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg will get a fourth season as Nebraska men’s basketball coach. Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the announcement Thursday night during his monthly radio show. Alberts said he’s been meeting weekly with Hoiberg like he did with football coach Scott Frost. And after three straight 20-loss seasons, Hoiberg pitched a plan that convinced Alberts that the coach is prepared to “reorient” the basketball program.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Tacoma News Tribune

Nebraska AD: Hoiberg to return next season, will get pay cut

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season but has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he's fired after next season, athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday night. Hoiberg is 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten, with the next game at home...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Seattle Times

Perkins’ 20 points leads No. 25 Iowa past Huskers 88-78

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Tony Perkins’ right shoulder has been bothering him all season, not enough to keep him out of games, but enough to be annoying when driving into contact or bumping into a screen. The Iowa sophomore was pleasantly surprised when, for the first time in...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#Hoops#American Football#College Football#The Red Podcast
Daily Gazette

The Parting Schotts Podcast: Previewing Union men’s hockey games vs. Harvard, Dartmouth

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I preview the Union men’s hockey team’s weekend games against Harvard and Dartmouth, the Dutchmen’s final regular-season home games of the season. I have interviews with Dutchmen interim head coach John Ronan and players Brandon Estes, Ville Immonen and Josh Kosack.
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Spring football: Updated look at dates for spring games, final practices in the B1G

Believe it or not, spring football season has arrived. With March knocking on the door, programs across the B1G are finalizing their spring practice schedules and setting dates for their annual spring games — at least those that host such an event. It should provide some excitement for fans, who will get an early glimpse of the 2022 squads.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Nebraska in 2022 home finale

Penn State wraps up 2021-22 regular-season home schedule when struggling Nebraska visits the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday evening. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. and can be seen on BTN. Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions are 12-13 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten coming off Friday night’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Panhandle Post

Huskers to keep Hoiberg another year under restructured contract

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season but has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he’s fired after next season. Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the announcement on Thursday night. Hoiberg is 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten entering a home game against No. 25 Iowa on Friday. The Huskers are 7-20 this season, with just one win in Big Ten play. Hoiberg’s salary will be reduced to $3.25 million from $3.50 million, and he will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Second-chance points and one Hawkeye burst does in the Huskers

It was one of those moments when you see arms raised around the arena before it leaves the shooter's hands. A guy wide open for 3. The faithful trying to will one of their guys to bury a clutch shot. Had C.J. Wilcher, a top shooter for Nebraska, made that shot – man, the Huskers would have led the game over a red-hot ranked team with 9 1/2 minutes left.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy