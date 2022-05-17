How to summon in Elden Ring

I have a friend who's a big Call of Duty: Warzone player, or so it seems at first glance. Sure, he's technically racking up hours on the "time-played" counter, but what he actually plays more than anything else is Rebirth Island. It's a specific, separate mode in Warzone, where you have a much smaller map that results in more frequent combat encounters, and also provides the ability to automatically respawn if at least one of your teammates is still alive. It's like some kind of… team deathmatch, if you can imagine such a thing. I asked some other friends, and while the vast majority of them abandoned Warzone months ago, those who haven't are, likewise, playing Rebirth Island, shunning the larger maps and finite lives for something more efficiently violent. They've essentially come full circle in the spectrum of online multiplayer games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO