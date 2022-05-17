ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to summon in Elden Ring

By Joel Franey
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Knowing how Elden Ring Summons and Spirit Ashes work is important as the ability to summon NPCs to help you in battle can make or break a tricky boss fight. To unlock this useful skill you need to get the Spirit Calling Bell from the mysterious Renna, this'll let you summon...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring's map has changed in a bunch of subtle ways since launch

FromSoftware has been quietly tweaking Elden Ring's in-game map since the game launched in late February, and we finally have a comprehensive account all of the known changes. Like most games, Elden Ring has received a bunch of patches since launch, mostly focusing on stability and balancing, but what wasn't included in the patch notes for those updates were the myriad ways the in-game map was slightly altered. To be fair, it's not like FromSoftware was trying to sweep anything significant under the rug; most of these little tweaks are very subtle and were likely made simply to represent the physical world as accurately as possible on the map.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best Salt and Sacrifice crimes and starting items

The best Salt and Sacrifice crimes and starting items is a slightly odd thing to begin with - you've started character creation, and beyond all the normal stuff like class and moustache style, it also wants you to pick a crime? Not only that, but it's not clear what the difference is, nor if it'll mean consequences down the line. Fortunately we can explain Salt and Sacrifice crimes and starting items below, as well as the best to choose and what this means for you long-term.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

After Bloodhunt, where do battle royale games go next?

I have a friend who's a big Call of Duty: Warzone player, or so it seems at first glance. Sure, he's technically racking up hours on the "time-played" counter, but what he actually plays more than anything else is Rebirth Island. It's a specific, separate mode in Warzone, where you have a much smaller map that results in more frequent combat encounters, and also provides the ability to automatically respawn if at least one of your teammates is still alive. It's like some kind of… team deathmatch, if you can imagine such a thing. I asked some other friends, and while the vast majority of them abandoned Warzone months ago, those who haven't are, likewise, playing Rebirth Island, shunning the larger maps and finite lives for something more efficiently violent. They've essentially come full circle in the spectrum of online multiplayer games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summon#Video Game#Ash Spirits#The Church Of Elleh#The Tree Sentinel#Npc
GamesRadar+

Find Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

To find Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong you'll need to thoroughly search her apartment, after Prince Iversen instructs Leysha to investigate the private lodgings of Council members to make sure they're not hiding anything that could call their loyalty into question. Your first stop on this assignment is Jara Drory's quarters, who was working late to ensure the event was kept secret and may have collected useful information in the process. There's a specific item you need to find to complete this objective, so we've got the exact location of Jara Drory's intel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Hideo Kojima appears to respond to Norman Reedus' Death Stranding 2 reveal

Hideo Kojima seems to have subtly addressed yesterday's Death Stranding 2 leak by Norman Reedus. In a tweet early this morning, the developer shared three photos of himself and Reedus. It's not clear exactly when or where the photos were taken, and a reverse image search on Google doesn't turn up any results, but the pair appear to be in a location associated with The Walking Dead TV series, on which Reedus is a recurring cast member.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best co-op games to play right now with friends and family

The best co-op games are the ones that you absolutely need a pal (or two) to play with. These titles have been hand-selected for the quality of their co-operative offering, offering up experiences that only enhance the joy when played with friends, rather than feeling tacked on. So, for these best co-op games, we absolutely implore you to find a friend, partner, or family member to enjoy each one with.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Borderlands 3 guide, tips and tricks for Vault Hunting

A Borderlands 3 guide will help aspiring Vault Hunters of any level, skill or experience find their footing as they return to Pandora. Whether it's collectibles, bosses, Shift Codes or more, there's plenty to learn, loot and kill - or in some cases, all three at once!. Whatever the question,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Borderlands 3 Legendaries for true Vault Hunters

Hunt down these Borderlands 3 Legendaries to add some of the best weapons to your Vault Hunting armory. Not only are the best Legendaries extremely powerful, they also come with loads of interesting effects and abilities to help out your treasure hunting. Ridiculous and amazing Borderlands 3 Legendary guns are obviously the main draw, but you'll also be able to grab grenades, shields, class mods, and trinkets to boost your abilities. Finding them all is where the challenge lies, however - some are just lying around, some are mission rewards, and others drop from certain defeating certain bosses. Here are the best Borderlands 3 Legendaries that you should get.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Tomb Raider owner is eyeing up sequels, remakes, and remasters of Lara's past adventures

Embracer Group, Lara Croft's new corporate overlord, sees "great potential" in Tomb Raider, including sequels, remakes, remasters, and even "transmedia projects." Earlier this month, Embracer acquired Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics and all corresponding IP from Square Enix in a deal worth a massive $300 million. This week, the company published its Q4 and full year financial report, in which CEO Lars Wingefors said he sees "great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects" for Tomb Raider.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong take Journey to the Prince or run choice

The Vampire The Masquerade Swansong take Journey to the Prince choice is the first major decision you’ll make in the game and comes towards the end of Emem’s side of Scene 1. Having just spent some time looking for Journey, you’ll need to decide what you going to do with her as you find her rifling through some files, trying to find evidence that she did her job properly and isn’t responsible for the Code Red. If you need to know what happens if you take Journey to the Prince or tell her she should run, we’ve got all the details below.
ACCIDENTS
GamesRadar+

Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay features, story, and everything else we know

Hogwarts Legacy is still on the way, and we've most recently gotten a glimpse of some gameplay footage of the upcoming open-world RPG set in the wizarding world. As of right now it's currently slated to arrived this holiday season. Players will be able to step into the Potterverse and attend the magical academy, taking part in broom management, herbology, and much more besides.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best PS4 exclusives that you need to play

The best PS4 exclusives are the games that have basically defined the PS4 generation, with Sony really dialling in on the strength of its original series and narratives. From God of War and Spider-Man, to The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn, it's quite an impressive list. We've not added Horizon Forbidden West to this list (which launched February 18 on PS5 and PS5) because we believe it's best experienced on the newest hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin launches next week

Fortnite is adding an Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle that'll let you drop down as the Jedi Master starting next week. Epic started teasing the Fortnite Obi-Wan skin just in time for Star Wars Day, May 4, but the collaboration is actually launching fashionably late on Thursday, May 26 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

25 Best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now

Our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games of all time has already grown and evolved over the course of this year, with both Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pokemon Legends: Arceus making the cut. However, with plenty of games coming to Switch before the end of the year, it's looking likely that we're in for a few more shake-ups yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - Everything we know so far

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope was a welcome surprise during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase. With a segment dedicated to the next Mario + Rabbids entry that included a cinematic trailer as well as some gamplay and a developer interview, there's plenty to get excited about it when it comes to the return of this delightful crossover series. While we still don't have a release date beyond the 2022 launch window, Ubisoft recently doubled down on the schedule for its upcoming releases in its latest financial report.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact update 2.7 brings Yelan, more of The Chasm, and a new Archon quest with Xiao

Genshin Impact update 2.7 includes two new characters, original and revamped minigames and events, and a new Archon quest set in Liyue's Chasm and featuring Xiao. After recently confirming that the delayed update will now launch on May 31, developer Hoyoverse officially unveiled the patch during a showcase that aired earlier today. As always, the show included three limited-time redemption codes collectively worth 300 Primogems and some other materials, so be sure to cash them in via the official site as soon as possible (hit "redeem code" under "more" in the main navigation bar). The 2.7 redemption codes are:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

Knowing how to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong will help your initial progress through the Boston Court, once you arrive in Sylvia Ortiz's bar with a Hunger that needs to be eliminated. This section of the opening scene serves as an introduction to The Hunt mechanic and takes you through the process of feeding from Prey, but as this is your first experience in this area, the method you have to follow isn't necessarily intuitive. This means it's possible that you're stuck at this point and unsure how to move forward, so if that applies to you then this is a step by step guide for how to feed on the vessel in Vampire The Masquerade Swansong.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Multiversus alpha is getting the seal of approval from Smash Bros pros

New Warner Bros brawler Multiversus is being received surprisingly well by the professional Super Smash Bros. community. Ever since the Multiversus closed alpha launched yesterday, clips of the character mash-up game have already begun appearing online with several Super Smash Bros. Ultimate professionals weighing in on the kind of similar fighting game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

17K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy