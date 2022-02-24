ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38th Ward Alderman Nicholas Sposato loans his campaign $100,000, says he’s running in 2023; Far NW Side alderman, known for his more conservative stances, first elected to council in 2011

Cover picture for the article38th Ward Alderman Nicholas Sposato, possibly the most conservative member of the City Council, announced today, Feb. 24, that he intends to seek re-election in 2023. Sposato said that he loaned his campaign $100,000 on Feb. 24 to demonstrate the seriousness of his intentions. “I am constantly being asked if I...

