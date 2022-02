Pro-Russia groups are orchestrating misinformation campaigns on social media, using fake profiles or hacked accounts to paint Ukraine as a feeble pawn of Western duplicity, Meta said Sunday. The cyber security team at the tech giant -- parent of Facebook and Instagram -- said it blocked a set of Russia-linked fake accounts that were part of a social media scheme to undermine Ukraine. "They ran websites posing as independent news entities and created fake personas across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram and also Russian Odnoklassniki and VK," Meta said in a blog post. In some cases, "they used profile pictures that we believe were likely generated using artificial intelligence techniques."

INTERNET ・ 30 MINUTES AGO