Electric pickup trucks are coming. The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are the first we've driven and tested, but many more are in the pipeline. To date, however, despite their lofty curb and gross-vehicle weights, most of the electric pickup trucks on our radar are light-duty in terms of payload, and most of the entries coming from mainstream players utilize body-mounted motors and fully independent suspensions. Magna reckons that if e-pickups are going to assume the heavy-lifting (and tugging) duties of today's 2500 and 3500 duallies, they're going to need the live axles and leaf springs today's trucks are using.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO