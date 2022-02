A benefit raffle is being held for a Lebanon man who has been diagnosed with leukemia. David Woodruff was unexpectedly admitted to the hospital Feb. 15 because of extremely low blood platelets. He was later diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and will likely be in the hospital for 30 days to receive IV and pill chemo treatment. Anyone interested in purchasing or selling tickets may call Karisa Appleton at 417-718-1505. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO