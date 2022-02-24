Red Raiders look to complete 'Texas Sweep' this weekend in Fort Worth

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects will be in Oxford on March 5. That's when Ethan Nation, who holds 50 offers, will visit head coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss program. Nation, a 5-10, 165-pounder, is out of Roswell (Ga.) High School. He is a four-star prospect with a grade of 0.9309. Nation is rated as the No. 21 cornerback in the country and the No. 18 overall player in the state of Georgia's 2023 class. He holds reported SEC offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, as only Missouri and Vanderbilt have not pulled the trigger. Outside of the SEC, he has been offered by Clemson, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Jackson State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, N.C. State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee State, UAB, UCF, USC, Utah, Texas-San Antonio, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Wisconsin La Crosse and Jacksonville State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO