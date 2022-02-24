High Honor Roll: Grade 5, 2nd Marking Period 2021-2022

MSAD #42 in Mars Hill recently announced the 2nd quarter honor roll for the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr. High School. Students in grades 7-12 are recognized for reaching honors, high honors, and highest honors throughout the school year. MSAD #42 like many others, has been dealing with several disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have been placed on school districts. In Mars Hill, the district has been releasing early on Wednesdays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings. Let’s hope that the students across Maine can truly return to normal sooner rather than later.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO