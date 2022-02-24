ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High Honor Roll: Grade 5, 2nd Marking Period 2021-2022

By Press Release
myveronanj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese students have qualified for the high honors award by attaining all “A” grades:. Harper Aarons, Mikayla Adan, Hannah Allen, Bridget Aloia, Alejandro Alvarez, Gabriel Alvarez, Liam Alworth, Landon Belizaire, Matthew Burke....

www.myveronanj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Freeman

Second-Quarter Honor Rolls: Onteora High School

BOICEVILLE, N.Y. — Onteora High School has released its high honor (95 to 100), honor (90 to 94) and merit (85 to 89) rolls for the second quarter. High Honor — Christian Amarilla Barrios, Bernice DeLaura, Joey Driscoll, Nicholas Drucquer, Sophia Frank, Gabriel Garratt, Wyatt Konjas, Hayden Kothe, Ava Maki, Isabella McHugh, Skylar Naughton, Tahlula Potter, Scarlette Ragues, Devon Jane Schweizer, Shane Stackpole, Nora Vogt, Sophia Wentland, Molly Whitehead, Ella Williams.
BOICEVILLE, NY
Record-Journal

Plainville High School Honor Roll

Plainville High School has named the following students to its honor roll for the second quarter:. Grade 9, gold: Hailey Andersen, Maryssa Bakaysa, Peter Bocompani, Sofia Bocompani, Yuki Chen, Nathaniel Cranson, Oscar Frejlich, Charles Lasko, Alana McGinnis, Marissa Miller, Hayley Montana, Juliana Radziewicz, Ashley Roy, Kaylynn Sayachak, Maryla Srebrna, Audrey Vandermark; silver: Wynter Alexander, Dani Alff, John Anderson, Conner Beausoleil, Abigail Belliveau, Aliveah Benn, Jacob Boucher, Phillippe Brochu, Madison Carreras, Tamia Chapman, Ethan Chasse, Matthew Corriveau, Adriana Cruz-Vasquez, Nikolas Dahlstrom, Lauren Danko, Alicia Darmoros, Sabra Dewar, Veronica Dropa, Nathan Dudzic, Jack Ericksen, Ryan Fontaine, Grace Gibson, Brian Grabowski, Maja Grabowski, Paige Graff, Szymon Halas, Gabriel Healy, Charles Hills, Matthew Hitchcock, Valeria Juarez, Shaelyn Kay, Daniel Lacaille, Sophia Leonetti, Cruz Lopez, Christian Marfia, Tyler McGraw, Liliane Meucci, John Morby, Gabriela Mroczek, Muhammad Nadeem, Maia Nocera, Pedro Ortiz, Theodore Orzol, Kaitlyn Parsons, Elijah Pletscher, Maya Polkowski, Daniela Ponce, Bartlomiej Powala, Peyton Proctor, Braedan Ramsey, Elijah Ramsey, Sofia Ricciardiello, Mileigh Saysana, Olivia Shea, Leo Vaughan, Avery Verrastro, Brady Wieczorek, Samuel Willequer; bronze: Melak Al Rubaye, Christian Bangloy, Makayla Bell, Eli Benoit, Alexander Bernier, Brucenell Bonsu, Greyson Borra, Chanel Gawronski, Grace Geddes, Devin Gesner, Evan Giannini, Alannah Greenlee, Paige Iwanicki, Hunter Krystock, Hailey Levesque, Elisabeth Lockwood, Jack McDermott, Riley Mullin, Shaki Neal, Jose Pacheco, Elizabeth Roche, Maria Rodriguez, Christine Rosario, Jack Ross, Rebecca Rustico, Nijaz Srdanovic, Connor Voisine.
PLAINVILLE, CT
L'Observateur

West St. John High announces Fall Honor Roll

LAPLACE — The following students were named to the Fall Honor Roll for the 2021-2022 school year at West St. John High School in Edgard. Vice Principal Lists – Kishantae Lumar, Brea Short. Honor Roll – Co`Lynn Duhe, E`Miray Fletcher. 10th Grade. Vice Principal Lists – Kylin...
EDGARD, LA
Big Country 96.9

Central Aroostook Jr/Sr High School Honor Roll For Quarter 2

MSAD #42 in Mars Hill recently announced the 2nd quarter honor roll for the Central Aroostook Jr/Sr. High School. Students in grades 7-12 are recognized for reaching honors, high honors, and highest honors throughout the school year. MSAD #42 like many others, has been dealing with several disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that have been placed on school districts. In Mars Hill, the district has been releasing early on Wednesdays to allow for a deep clean of the buildings. Let’s hope that the students across Maine can truly return to normal sooner rather than later.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Thia Tome
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland High School releases its fall semester 2021 honor roll

Loveland High School has released its honor roll for the fall semester. 4.0 grade point average or higher: KaitLynn Carroll, Kayla Chapman, Braeden Cortez, Devon Culp, Isabella Delgado, Olivia Dinsmore, Brianna Durham, Samantha Elmquist, Edward Jacobson, Lilie Kamakele, Chelsea Kennedy, Lucas Knitter, Addyson Kuzmich, Miley Lunsford, Alexander Martin, Sofia Martin, Sara Molina-Slheep, Colin Monroe, Trista Padgett, Hannah Pancoast, Giana Pascucci, Enola Ramey, Benjamin Roberts, Preston Roundy, Anneliese Russell, Emily Sandersen, Ayushma Shrestha, Adria Smith, Alexa Smith, Leah Sponable, Dylan Stalker, Courtney Stevenson, Ila Steving, Ethan Straw, Zachary Talan, Sienna Thatcher, Abigail Williams and Owen Yost.
LOVELAND, CO
Tulsa World

Area students named to fall 2021 NSU Dean’s Honor Roll

Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 731 students met the criteria to be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 grade point average, with no grades below a B.
COLLEGES
Chronicle

Winlock High School Second Semester Principal’s List and Honor Roll

Following are members of the Winlock High School’s second-semester honor roll. Students are listed from highest to lowest GPA. Students with the same GPA are listed in alphabetical order. Ninth Grade. Perfect GPA: 4.0. Mateo Leon, Mayson M. Miller, Mariah J. Pacho, Lincoln C. Ruiz. Principal’s List: 3.5 to...
WINLOCK, WA
The Bedford Citizen

Second Term Honors Lists: Bedford High School, 2021-2022

~ Submitted by the Office of the Registrar, Bedford High School. Bedford High School has released its Honors Lists for the second term of the 2021-2022 school year. Elisha Almonte, Max Alper, Heather Anderson, Brianna Attardo, Grace Babington, Nikhil Bahadur, Lauren Barnes, Annie Bernstein, Drew Billings, Christopher Boggs, Vishal Borra, Elischa Burchardt, William Campbell, Aidan Carrier, Catherine Chen, Leonardo Chen, Nicholas Cobosco, Nikelly Concepcion, Lincoln Cook, Mary Couvee, Caleb Davis, Julia Dearing, Thomas Desjardins, Dylan DiGangi, Haley DiPerna, Alexander Doherty, Sofia Domene Marin, Keira Doyle, Amelia Dyer, Kai Etringer, Olivia Evans, William Fait, Lauren Fallon, Isabella Fernald, Faith Fombu-Atwood, Matthew Forman, Collen Forsyth, Narineh Gevorkian, Thomas Gilarde, Molly Goldfarb, Caleb Goldman, Matthew Goodhue, Owen Goss, Angela Gu, Lucas Guerrero, Nicholas Guetersloh, Prakhar Gupta, Incheol Ha, Elise Harfield, Lauren Harrell, Insun Hong, Ariana Hovnanian, Melanie Hubbard, Joel Indipiginja, Pushti Jarecha, Elisa Jewers, Emma Jordan, Joshana Joseph, Lochan Karthikeyan, Pranav Kaundinya, Ainsley Keating, Daniella Kerekes, Seimoon Khan, Jake Klingenberg, Aurora Kong, Katrina Kusa, Ethan Lee, Audrey Leida, Cynthia Li, Emmanuel Li, Nathaniel Linden, Logan (Tomo) Liou, Niles Liu, Anna Luongo, Vedant Mahesh, Shahadah Manzer, Madison Marchionna, Madeline McAllister, Audrey Mense, Eleanor Mitchell, Sophia Mola, Jake Morrison, Abigail Morrissey, Sophia Morrissey, Ariel Navon, Kaitlyn Noh, Darla Nordstrom, Siena Oliveri-Kuhnle, Madeline O’Neil, Colin O’Toole, Adriana Panagiotou, Preet Patel, Michael Patterson, Adam Paugh, Michael Pearson, Cameron Portlock, Ana Protasowicki, George Rackey, Waleed Radi, Tyler Rauch, Sebastian Revesz, Ryan Rollinson, Josie Sakey, Cassidy Schuman, Jay Schwartz, Isabella Seldon, Grace Sepe, Abigail Smith, Kai Spencer-Peterson, James (Evan) Squire, Steven Squires, Mary Stewart, Harsheni Sudakar, Katelynn Sullivan, Kathrine Surgay, Eva Szabo, James Tierney, Noy Toledano, Katherine Vaughan, Andrew Venuti, Sophia Voss, Andrew (Drew) Watson, Ittai Weisman, Maxwell Weisz, Olivia Winter, Sasha Wintner, Sarah Wirth, Leah Wolk, Astrid Yerardi, Shannon Young, Alvin Yu, Aaron Zhao, Andrew Zhou, Ani Zildjian, and Alexandra Zorn.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Salina Post

Fort Hays State University releases fall 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll

HAYS – A total of 1,666 students earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University for the fall 2021 semester. The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
HAYS, KS
The Bulletin

Thursday's top high school performers in boys basketball

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Junior forward collected 19 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks to lead Killingly over Putnam, 54-24, in the ECC DII tournament quarterfinals. JR Simoneau, Killingly: Senior guard scored 11 points and dished out four assists as Killingly (12-9) advanced to the ECC DII tournament semifinals with a win against Putnam.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Wellington Daily News

Five students from Sumner County made the University of Kansas fall 2021 Honor Roll

LAWRENCE — More than 6,400 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2021 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies, and Social Welfare.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy