(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Attorney General says he is looking into the reasons behind the 200 and 300 percent increases in fertilizer prices in the last year. Fertilizer companies blame natural gas cost spikes and production shutdowns because of Hurricane Ida. But Attorney General Tom Miller says he wants to know if these justify the jump in prices. Miller has written letters to the C-E-O’s of the top fertilizer companies — but he emphasizes that it’s not an investigation. Miller says he’s talked with attorneys general in eight other states — primarily in the Midwest — about fertilizer prices. But he wouldn’t share which states have shown interest.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO