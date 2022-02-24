CytRx Comments on Orphazyme's Update on European Union Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Cancer is defined as the abnormal growth of cells in the body. Cells located at any part of the body can turn cancerous and spread to other parts of the body. Liver cancer begins in the cells of the liver. Several kinds of cancer can form in the liver. Hepatocellular carcinoma is considered to be the most common liver cancer and begins in the hepatocyte. Other types of liver cancer include hepatoblastoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. These are considered to be less common. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), around 80% of adult primary liver cancers are hepatocellular carcinomas. Liver cancer diagnostics include techniques used for liver cancer identification and confirmation.

