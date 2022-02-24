ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme's Update on European Union Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Notes CytRx's Core Assets Are Unaffected by European Medicines Agency's Assessment of Arimoclomol. Highlights Positive Developments Regarding Company's Core Assets, Including Aldoxorubicin. LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today...

#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Ema#Cytrx Comments#Aldoxorubicin Los Angeles#Cytr#The Company#Orphazyme A S#Orph#Maa#Npc#A New Drug Application#The European Union#Company
