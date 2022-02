Element Biosciences and Jumpcode Genomics Partner to Validate Jumpcode’s CRISPRclean® Technology on Element’s AVITI™ System for a Broad Set of Genomic Applications

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 479.3 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory methods to examine the RNA, DNA, or other proteins in animals and identify diseases or the predisposition stage. Different technologies are used in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases, including conventional PCR, singleplex PCR, multiplex PCR, and real-time PCR. The growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in zoonotic disease concerns and rise in pet ownership & spending in the pet industry. North America dominated the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high prevalence rate of zoonotic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to drive the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America.

