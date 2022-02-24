Altoida Announces Partnership with Click Therapeutics to Power Clinical Trials with Digital Cognitive Assessment
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005172/en/. Altoida’s technology will be leveraged as a measure of cognition across multiple clinical trials, providing critical learnings into components of conditions. Click’s proprietary mobile-first platform enables rapid development of highly engaging, clinically validated treatments to drive positive outcomes for patients...www.biospace.com
