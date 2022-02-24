ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoida Announces Partnership with Click Therapeutics to Power Clinical Trials with Digital Cognitive Assessment

 4 days ago

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005172/en/. Altoida’s technology will be leveraged as a measure of cognition across multiple clinical trials, providing critical learnings into components of conditions. Click’s proprietary mobile-first platform enables rapid development of highly engaging, clinically validated treatments to drive positive outcomes for patients...

Benzinga

Psilocybin For Cancer Related Distress: Enveric To Launch Clinical Trial In Partnership With University of Calgary

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) a neuroscience company developing psychedelics and cannabinoids into mental health medicines, announced a collaboration with the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute. The parties will work on a clinical trial of EVM-101, a treatment based on oral psilocybin, for cancer-related distress. According to a 2018 study,...
biospace.com

Lilly, Innovent and the Question of Clinical Trial Representation

Last week, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommended that Eli Lilly and Innovent Biologics must run another U.S.-based trial before lung cancer drug Sintilimab could be approved in this country, it set off alarm bells across the industry. The precedent-setting 14-1 decision...
Forbes

How Digital Therapeutics Platforms Are Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery

Co-Founder of Rocket VR Health. With enormous advances in digital health innovation, we are quickly moving into an age where software platforms will be treating millions of patients. Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated the use of technologies like mobile applications, artificial intelligence and virtual reality in order to solve major problems that exist in healthcare delivery.
biospace.com

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Validation of Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for AMX0035 for the Treatment of ALS

“The validation of our MAA for review by CHMP is another important step toward our goal of bringing a potential treatment option to people with ALS in Europe,” said Stéphanie Hoffmann-Gendebien, MBA, Head, General Manager in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of Amylyx. “We are building out our European team to be prepared to launch AMX0035 should the CHMP review result in a positive opinion, as we know people with ALS and their families have no time to wait.”
biospace.com

Element Biosciences and Jumpcode Genomics Partner to Validate Jumpcode’s CRISPRclean® Technology on Element’s AVITI™ System for a Broad Set of Genomic Applications

Jumpcode’s CRISPRclean technology harnesses the specificity of CRISPR-Cas9 to degrade abundant, uninformative sequences in next-generation sequencing (NGS) libraries. In both single cell gene expression and infectious disease detection assays, target refinement via CRISPRclean has tremendous impact on read depth, coverage and signal quality. Element’s AVITI system utilizes Avidity Sequencing™ to provide a lower error rate and higher data quality. By combining CRISPERclean and AVITI, users can focus on lower-expressing transcripts in single cell samples, effectively shifting sequencing power in a way that gains deeper coverage and improved signal. The AVITI System detected a 50% increase in genes per cell and classified additional cell types in human blood samples treated with CRISPRclean. For surveillance studies of infectious agents, CRISPRclean and AVITI offer significant benefits in sensitivity, cost and throughput. Analyzing SARS-CoV-2 infected human samples treated with CRISPRclean to remove uninformative sequences, the AVITI System detected variants and host response at a cost unrivaled by other benchtop sequencers.
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
MedicalXpress

Study shows young, healthy adults died from COVID-19 due to ECMO machine shortage

Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Seeking Alpha

Sangamo Therapeutics: Lost In Transition From Lab To Clinic

SGMO, once an R&D powerhouse, hasn't been able to validate its platform with its clinical data. In my previous article in May last year, I discussed the comparative differences between Sangamo's (SGMO) and licensee Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) SB-525 versus BioMarin's (BMRN) hemophilia A treatment roctavian. I noted that the two aren't exactly comparable at present because while BioMarin has a much larger and longer duration trial, SB-525 only had one-year data at that time, and the patient population was also much smaller. I did note that in the short term, SB-525 appeared to have a stronger efficacy quotient than roctavian; however, durability was going to be the main contention given how high these therapies are going to be priced.
biospace.com

Hypothyroidism Disorder Treatment Market: Approval of Many Novel Drugs for Hypothyroidism Disorder in the near Future is Expected to Propel the Market

Hypothyroidism disorder, also known as underactive thyroid disease, is a common disorder caused by a lack of or inefficient secretion of the thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland. It results in inadequate levels of the hormone in the body. The thyroid gland is located at the front lower part of the neck. The thyroid hormone secreted by the gland affects every part of the body including muscles, skin, heart, and brain.
Benzinga

Khiron Adds Another Clinic Location In Peru In Partnership With Pain Clinic CDL

Medical marijuana company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) is opening another Zerenia location in Peru in partnership with the renowned pain clinic, CDL. Khiron In Peru Highlights. This addition collectively brings the company's total clinic count to 16 globally, which includes presence in Colombia, Peru and the...
biospace.com

Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: The laboratory tests segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share

Cancer is defined as the abnormal growth of cells in the body. Cells located at any part of the body can turn cancerous and spread to other parts of the body. Liver cancer begins in the cells of the liver. Several kinds of cancer can form in the liver. Hepatocellular carcinoma is considered to be the most common liver cancer and begins in the hepatocyte. Other types of liver cancer include hepatoblastoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. These are considered to be less common. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), around 80% of adult primary liver cancers are hepatocellular carcinomas. Liver cancer diagnostics include techniques used for liver cancer identification and confirmation.
biospace.com

CytRx Comments on Orphazyme's Update on European Union Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick Disease Type C

Notes CytRx's Core Assets Are Unaffected by European Medicines Agency's Assessment of Arimoclomol. Highlights Positive Developments Regarding Company's Core Assets, Including Aldoxorubicin. LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today commented...
cancerhealth.com

CVS to Help Engage Minority Populations in Clinical Trials

Your local CVS pharmacy might become an entryway for you to participate in clinical trials, thanks to a new partnership between CVS Health and Medable, a virtual clinical trial platform aimed at improving access to and retention in studies. Less than 4% of Americans participate in clinical trials, according to...
biospace.com

Reata Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter From The FDA for Bardoxolone for the Treatment of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease Caused by Alport Syndrome

The CRL indicates that the FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form. Based on its review, the FDA concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with Alport syndrome and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure and has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone. Their conclusion was based on efficacy and safety concerns primarily set forth in the FDA’s briefing book and discussed at the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee meeting held on December 8, 2021.
NBC12

UVA participating in COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One doctor with UVA Health is on the hunt for a new COVID-19 treatment. Doctor Patrick Jackson is leading a national ACTIV-6 study right in Charlottesville, though you don’t need to be nearby to participate. “If any of these drugs turns out to be helpful...
