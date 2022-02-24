Altoida Announces Partnership with Click Therapeutics to Power Clinical Trials with Digital Cognitive Assessment

SGMO, once an R&D powerhouse, hasn't been able to validate its platform with its clinical data. In my previous article in May last year, I discussed the comparative differences between Sangamo's (SGMO) and licensee Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) SB-525 versus BioMarin's (BMRN) hemophilia A treatment roctavian. I noted that the two aren't exactly comparable at present because while BioMarin has a much larger and longer duration trial, SB-525 only had one-year data at that time, and the patient population was also much smaller. I did note that in the short term, SB-525 appeared to have a stronger efficacy quotient than roctavian; however, durability was going to be the main contention given how high these therapies are going to be priced.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO