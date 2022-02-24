Four-Legged Friends Could Be Friend to Your Brain

Pets eat, sleep, and relax in our homes just like we do, but most of the time, our decorating and design decisions tend to revolve around the human inhabitants of the house. Now, as more and more households welcome four-legged companions into the family, that might be starting to change. Just as you might refresh your home in anticipation of a new baby or as a child grows up, pet parents are increasingly seeking out features that put their furry friends at the forefront. Pinterest calls this trend "barkitecture," and it's poised to be huge in 2022.

