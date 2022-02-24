ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In sidelining eight Oscar categories, the academy announces its own irrelevancy

By Ann Hornaday
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

The biggest Oscar snub this year is purely self-inflicted. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that, of the 23 Oscars that will be bestowed during the televised ceremony on March 27, eight of them will be given off the air. While an ever-dwindling audience watches mostly...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Academy Won’t Air All Categories Live for 94th Oscars Telecast

Several major Academy Awards will not be presented on the air during this year’s Oscars in an effort to present a more streamlined and television-friendly broadcast. Eight honors will instead be awarded during off-air parts of the show and then edited into the telecast, Variety has confirmed. The Oscars recognize 23 categories in total, but the show has been criticized for being long-winded and its ratings have struggled in recent years.
MUSIC
Boomer Magazine

Oscars Make Strides in Diversity Beyond the Acting Categories

Variety magazine looks at whether or not the 2022 Oscars make strides in diversity, highlighting actors and directors – and not just people of color and women. Following a record-breaking year for diversity at the Academy Awards, with nine actors of color nabbing nominations in 2021, the 2022 lineup featured just four actors of color: Ariana DeBose, Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma Rainey
Daily Mail

Francis Ford Coppola shares his distaste for the 'big razzle-dazzle' production of modern-day Oscar ceremonies... after the Academy nixes eight categories from upcoming live show

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola didn't mince his words when he learned the upcoming 94th Academy Awards won't be airing eight of the traditional 23 categories in an effort to make the ceremony 'more thrilling.'. The makeover of sorts for the March 27 ceremony was only just announced on Tuesday....
MOVIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Armani Privé at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. In typical Lady Gaga fashion, the star continued her hot streak of fashion-forward red carpet looks at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The singer-actress wore a custom white strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé, featuring sequined detailing on her chest. She also wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsRed Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsHow Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022 She was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, both of whom also styled all her looks during her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

A Tense Zoom Call. Then Shock and Anger as Industry Reacts to Oscar Category Cuts

A week ago, Oscar nominees from branches including editing, sound, and makeup and hair were invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to a virtual town hall. They assumed, according to one individual who attended the Tuesday event, that the meeting was being called to discuss COVID-19 protocols for Hollywood’s biggest night.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

Editors Guild Denounces Oscar Plan to Boot Category From Live Show

The Motion Picture Editors Guild denounced Tuesday’s move by the Film Academy that puts the Best Film Editing category among eight that will go into a prerecorded and edited part of this year’s Oscars telecast. “We understand the Academy’s desire to make a more arresting show, but this...
MOVIES
Vulture

The Oscars Cut 8 Categories From the Telecast

The Oscars are having an identity crisis. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has been sweatily trying to appeal to mass audiences in order to reclaim the mainstream centrality it once had back when the height of entertainment was Billy Crystal doing a rhyme. Viewership numbers have plummeted over the past decade, following overall live-broadcast viewership trends. It might not be worth having an existential spiral over, but the Oscars’ response has been to try to reel casual viewers back in with efforts like announcing a fan vote that will be honored during the ceremony. And on February 22, the Academy announced that eight of its less celebrity-fueled categories will be axed from the broadcast altogether. That’s one-third of the Oscars’ total awards.
MUSIC
Canyon News

Academy Awards Not Acknowledging All Categories

HOLLYWOOD—This is quite baffling and frustrating as a filmmaker. I have always been prone to watching the Academy Awards or Oscars as many people know them. It is the pinnacle of all awards shows, but for people like myself who are inspiring filmmakers it gives you an inside glimpse into the Hollywood elite and how they are acknowledged and some honored with what many called the greatest award one can receive: Oscar.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Oscars 2022: Eight awards categories won't be included in this year's broadcast

This year's Oscars ceremony will see eight awards categories cut from the live broadcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The presentation and acceptance of the following awards will take place an hour before the televised ceremony: Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Best Achievement in Sound.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: One Guest Star Was the First Actor Discovered on ‘Don Adams’ Screen Test’

One Happy Days guest star was the first person to ever win the 1975 series Don Adams’ Screen Test. Unless you grew up in the 70s, you probably don’t know much, if anything, about the series, though. Don Adams’ Screen Test was a game show that only ran for a season. But it was pretty groundbreaking for its time. And it may have set the pace for the hundreds of reality series to come.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Oscars to present eight awards before the live telecast "to prioritize the television audience"

The Academy Awards is adapting the Tonys model of presenting some awards before the ceremony is broadcast on TV. Eight of the 23 categories will be pre-taped immediately before the March 27 telecast and shown edited during the live TV ceremony. According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, "in a move that is already causing tension within the leadership of the Academy, but is likely to be well received by the general public, the presentations and acceptance of eight awards — documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound — will take place inside the Dolby Theatre an hour before the live telecast commences, will be recorded and will then be edited into the subsequent live broadcast, a variation of a controversial approach that the Academy first adopted and then abandoned in 2018." In a letter to the Academy members, Academy president David Rubin hinted at the years of declining viewership, saying it was "evident we needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interest of the future of our show and our organization. When deciding how to produce the Oscars, we recognize it’s a live event television show and we must prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant. This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience. In order to provide more time and opportunity for audience entertainment and engagement through comedy, musical numbers, film clip packages and movie tributes, a change in the show’s production will take place. This year’s show producers and Academy leadership with oversight of the Oscars have made the decision, with endorsement from the officers and the Awards Committee, that every awards category must be featured on the television broadcast, though eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins. They will not be presented in the pre-show nor on the red carpet, as some have speculated. Instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theatre will begin one hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast starts. Those presentations will then be edited by our creative and production teams and will be folded seamlessly into the live televised show." As Feinberg notes, the Academy announced in 2018 that four awards would be presented during commercial breaks. But following an uproar from the movie industry, the plan was scrapped.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy