(The Center Square) – The annual property tax Missourians pay on motor vehicles at least 10 years old will be reduced by 85% under a bill in the Legislature. Currently, a motor vehicle is annually assessed at 33.3% of its true value on Jan. 1 of each calendar year. House Bill 2164, sponsored by Rep. Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, R-Festus, would reduce the rate to 5% for motor vehicles at least 10 years old, based on the model year, and used solely for non-commercial purposes.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO