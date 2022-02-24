Top 100 2024 LB Brayden Platt hoping to balance track with visits

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback remains a top priority for Billy Napier and his Florida Gators coaching staff. The Gators have set a visit to host the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the 2023 class on campus for a multi-day visit March 18 through the 20th. Before he makes his way up to Gainesville for that unofficial visit, February 26 marks McClain's birthday, and the Florida staff pulled out all the stops to give him a personalized birthday wish from many members of the staff, and even Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, who is a Polk County native himself. Other staff members in the video include wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, tight ends coach William Peagler, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, recruiting assistant Bri Wade, recruiting assistant Kate Turner, and Coach Napier.
Comments / 0