OPERATIONS MANAGER

If your company is having trouble getting qualified job candidates in the door, there could be a very big filter that you’re overlooking. For external hires, one of the first things they encounter is your posted job listings. Here, many companies make critical mistakes that can turn people away. If your listings are over-descriptive or hyper-nuanced, people are going to assume they won’t qualify, and they’ll move on. Start fixing this problem by fixing your job descriptions.

4 DAYS AGO