ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

OPERATIONS MANAGER

Omak Chronicle
 1 day ago

Organization: Okanogan County Transit Authority (TranGO) TranGO is seeking an Operations Manager. Office location is Okanogan, WA. This is an exempt position according to FSLA and Washington Wage Act. Compensation range is $81,057...

www.omakchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechRadar

Indeed job hiring site review

While Indeed may not have the flashiest website, this US-based site has been helping people find new jobs since 2004. The site also has a huge database of available positions which you can search through and apply to for free. There aren’t many bigger names than Indeed when it comes...
JOBS
Land Line Media

International Roadcheck vehicle inspections set for May 17-19

Mark your calendars. One thing you might be doing May 17-19 is stopping for an International Roadcheck motor vehicle inspection. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is organizing the 72-hour high-visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative. Commercial motor vehicle inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will conduct North American Standard Inspections of commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh and inspection stations, on roving patrols, and at temporary inspection sites.
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Okanogan County, WA
Government
County
Okanogan County, WA
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
Dayton Daily News

Wright-Patterson honors employee for 55 years of service

Distinguished civilian made long-lasting contributions to AF mission. With more than 55 years of distinguished service to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 88th Mission Support Group, and military overall, Judith Hughes retired Dec. 31 and was nominated for the Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award. Hughes performed a multitude of duties...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Fsla
Building Indiana Business

Bad Job Listings Filter Out Qualified Candidates

If your company is having trouble getting qualified job candidates in the door, there could be a very big filter that you’re overlooking. For external hires, one of the first things they encounter is your posted job listings. Here, many companies make critical mistakes that can turn people away. If your listings are over-descriptive or hyper-nuanced, people are going to assume they won’t qualify, and they’ll move on. Start fixing this problem by fixing your job descriptions.
ZDNet

What business jobs don't require public speaking?

Around one-third of Americans fear public speaking, according to a 2021 survey by Chapman University. If you're part of that 29%, finding a job with no public speaking required might be a high priority for you. In the business world, many positions have little need for public speaking. These roles...
JOBS
Hr Morning

Difficulty hiring and retaining employees

It seems most employers agree hiring and retaining employees this year isn’t going to get any easier. And all employers can do is to look for new sources of talent and alter the skills required to get work done. At least that’s what a recent survey found. The survey...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Telehealth Digital Payments

Report: Telehealth Providers Race to Retool Patient Payments Experience. Sixty-one percent of U.S. households used a telehealth service last year, and providers in the space are racing to retool their payments to keep appointments smooth from start to finish. In the Telehealth Digital Payments Report, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, Salucro Healthcare Solutions’ Rebecca Truscott explains why telehealth payment solutions must address the nuances of insurance, copays and other industry-specific challenges to be patient-friendly and effective.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
foodsafetynews.com

USDA announces public comment session for input on organic program

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service and it’s National Organic Program, have announced a public listening session for stakeholders to share their recommendations on the organic program’s’s rulemaking priorities and outstanding recommendations received from the National Organic Standards Board. The session is scheduled to...
AGRICULTURE
Hr Morning

Remote hiring? Look out for the fraudulent candidate!

While almost everyone has adjusted to remote work by now, there continue to be some hiccups employers need to look out for. And one recent story brings to light a worry that hiring managers might not have even thought of — the fraudulent candidate!. Take a look at this...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
@growwithco

Small Business Job Description

Include these five elements in each of your job descriptions to assist with internal planning and to attract top talent to your business. Job descriptions are the bedrock of your hiring strategy. A job description informs the job ad as well as the expectations for a new hire that other team members can use. Job descriptions inform performance appraisals, the collaboration between colleagues and employee retention. For these reasons, it’s crucial to spend time on your job descriptions to make sure they’re complete.
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Can I get a human resources job without a degree?

Getting into any field without a degree may seem daunting, but effective communicators and enthusiastic learners don't necessarily need a degree to get a human resources job. With a little bit of training and experience, a human resources job may very well be in your future. If you have sales...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy