OPERATIONS MANAGER

Report: Telehealth Providers Race to Retool Patient Payments Experience. Sixty-one percent of U.S. households used a telehealth service last year, and providers in the space are racing to retool their payments to keep appointments smooth from start to finish. In the Telehealth Digital Payments Report, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, Salucro Healthcare Solutions’ Rebecca Truscott explains why telehealth payment solutions must address the nuances of insurance, copays and other industry-specific challenges to be patient-friendly and effective.
Comments / 0