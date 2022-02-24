ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health care employers face rise in whistleblower claims during pandemic

By Abbye E. Alexander, Christopher J. Tellner, Talya Van Embden
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmWk1_0eORCNZt00

February 24, 2022 - Since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of pandemic-related lawsuits have been filed against employers due to alleged labor and employment violations. Of those, whistleblower retaliation lawsuits are among the most common brought against health care industry employers.

Recent litigation concerning this trend serves as a reminder to health care employers to carefully navigate personnel decisions involving an aggrieved employee and ensure they are properly equipped against potential exposure of such claims under their current insurance coverage policies.

Section 11(c) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act

Signed into law in 1970, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (the "Act") ensures safe workplace conditions are maintained around the country. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA"), a federal administration agency, has the power to enforce whistleblower provisions under 25 different statutes, including those related to workplace safety and health, as well as those concerning consumer products, food safety, securities and health insurance. Its enforcement power includes the ability to inspect and issue citations to employers for proposed penalties for violations of OSHA standards.

While OSHA primarily provides protection for employees in the private sector, state and local government employees are offered protection through OSHA-approved State Plans. State Plans are OSHA-approved job safety and health programs operated by individual states rather than the federal agency. Currently, 22 States or Territories have OSHA-approved State Plans that cover both private and local government workers.

One of the most pivotal protections afforded to employees can be found in section 11(c) of the Act, namely the anti-retaliation provision (colloquially "Whistleblower"). The provision protects individual employees from employer retaliation for reporting safety deficiencies. Essentially, the provision states that a "Whistleblower" employee cannot be discharged or discriminated against by an employer because the employee engaged in or "exercised any rights provided under the Act."

Stated in a practical way, section 11(c) prohibits employers from retaliating against employees for participating in OSHA inspections, making safety-related complaints to employers or OSHA, reporting injuries, illnesses, or unsafe conditions to their employers, instituting OSHA-related proceedings, providing testimony, or refusing to disclose the identity of a complainant.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a substantial increase in the number of whistleblower complaints and referrals to OSHA concerning alleged pandemic-safety related violations. Prior to 2020, the Agency received an average of 1,948 whistleblower complaints each year. On Feb. 18, 2020, OSHA started tracking COVID-19 related whistleblower claims. Throughout the last two years, federal and state OSHA affiliated agency programs received approximately 8,898 pandemic safety related whistleblower complaints.

While the foregoing data reports COVID-19 whistleblower complaints, a multitude of these complaints include other allegations about pre-pandemic safety-related concerns that went unreported or unresolved. In other words, an employee whistleblower complaint is highly likely to lead to a workplace safety cross-complaint or referral for enforcement through an on-site health and safety inspection.

Through present day, OSHA received 18,532 complaints about worksite safety enforcement relating to COVID-19 procedures and protocols. State agencies, on the other hand, received approximately 62,422 similar complaints.

The response to COVID-19 influence on whistleblower claims and litigation

One of the bedrock principles underlying the Act and OSHA regulation is to assure, as much as possible, that all employees are working under safe and healthy work conditions and to preserve human resources (29 U.S.C. 651(b)). To facilitate this goal, OSHA periodically issues "final interpretation" rules to provide clarity on how agency regulations or standards are to be interpreted and enforced.

Prior to March 2020, OSHA utilized the "substantial reason" test to analyze whether a violation of section 11(c) had been established. Specifically, the pre-pandemic anti-retaliation provision provided that if an employee's engagement in a protected activity was merely a "substantial reason" for employment termination or other discriminatory action then section 11(c) was deemed violated.

In response to the post-pandemic spike in section 11(c) litigation, OSHA recently issued an amendment to 29 CFR 1977.6(b) governing violations of the anti-retaliation provision. Specifically, OSHA revised the rule regarding the causal connection between an employee's protected activity and the adverse employment action needed to establish a violation of section 11(c). The revision adopts the "but-for" causation test analyzed in a handful of Supreme Court decisions.

In 2013, the Court considered the causation standard in University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center v. Nassar and held that a plaintiff must prove but-for causation in Title VII discrimination cases. More recently, in 2020, the Court expanded on its analysis in Bostock v. Clay County, Georgia, stating the but-for causation test "directs us to change one thing at a time and see if the outcome changes. If it does, we have found a but-for cause."

Following the decisions in Nassar and Bostock, OSHA revised section 1977.6(b) and eliminated the "substantial reason" causation test. Under the amended rule, whistleblowers must meet the higher standard of proving that "but for" their protected activity, they would not have suffered adverse action. In other words, a violation occurs if OSHA shows that the employee would have not suffered the adverse action "but for" the protected activity allowing for it to happen.

Impact on health care employers

The data reflects employees are reaching out to OSHA at unprecedented levels to ensure proper safety and health protocols are being enforced in the health care space. The unique COVID-19 aspects of these whistleblower complaints present OSHA considerations and employee expectations that employers have not encountered previously.

The uncertainty wrought by COVID-19 has left health care employers and employees facing unparalleled challenges in the workplace. The sharp spike in COVD-19-related whistleblower complaints against health care employers resulted in increased protection for employers, as evidenced by OSHA's recent adoption of a "but-for" causation test shifting the proverbial weight of the whistleblower's burden to prove retaliation even greater.

Despite the increased employer protection, robust compliance programs that mitigate legal and reputational risk associated with whistleblowers are key considerations for health care employers moving forward. Should health care employers have any questions concerning whether they have policies in place to adequately address COVID-19 whistleblower claims, they should contact their attorneys.

Abbye E. Alexander and Christopher J. Tellner are regular, joint contributing columnists on health care litigation for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Abbye E. Alexander is a partner in Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck's Orlando office and co-chair of the firm's Health Care & Managed Care Practice Group. She focuses her practice on issues affecting national and local businesses to include health care professionals, organizations and facilities, including long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers and doctors. She may be reached at aalexander@kdvlaw.com.

Christopher J. Tellner is co-chair of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck's Health Care & Managed Care Practice Group. He specializes in professional liability defense, including the defense of health care facilities and practitioners; prior to entering the legal profession, he worked as a health care professional. He may be reached at ctellner@kdvlaw.com.

Talya Van Embden is an associate attorney in Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck's Fort Lauderdale office and is a member of the firm's Health Care & Managed Care Practice Group. She focuses her practice on labor and employment, general liability, and health care and managed care defense. She can be reached at tvanembden@kdvlaw.com.

Comments / 10

Rebecca Ludke Carraway
16h ago

I hope lots of lawsuits start popping up, for all sorts of things-unlawful termination due to vax status, withholding of treatment to patients, all sorts of malignant activity.

Reply
36
rose bloom
1d ago

The CDC has admitted it is withholding large portions of COVID-19 data — including on vaccine boosters — from the public because it fears the information could be misinterpreted.

Reply
35
me
20h ago

The Covid “pandemic” was the biggest medical fraud in the history of the world. The Globalists weaponized the cold/flu.

Reply(1)
40
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Demise of OSHA Covid-19 Rule Doesn’t Let Employers Off the Hook

Many large employers breathed a collective sigh of relief after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against implementation—and the Biden administration then withdrew—the OSHA Covid-19 shot or test emergency temporary standard. But while the court’s dismantling of the ETS was certainly good news for employers in the 29 states and territories covered by federal OSHA, employers are still not out of OSHA’s regulatory reach when it comes to taking steps to protect employees from Covid-19.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Lawmakers seek to extend public health whistleblower protections after pandemic

Legislation working its way through the state Senate would extend public health whistleblower protections beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding on protections established in 2020. If passed, Senate Bill 97 would prohibit retaliation against workers for reporting any workplace health and safety concern or violation of health and safety rules —...
COLORADO STATE
Sun-Journal

Home births in Maine rise as patients seek control during pandemic

The cramps were the first thing she noticed. But soon after Abigail Mehrmann blinked awake at 5 a.m. one morning last September, her water broke and she realized the cramps were just the beginning. She was going into labor. Mehrmann’s worried husband John followed her downstairs. “Are you OK?”...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Wyoming News

Fraud can be perpetrated by employees, employers, or health care providers

Workers’ compensation fraud can be committed by a few different groups. For starters, some employers have committed workers’ compensation fraud to cut down on the costs of their coverage premiums or to deny otherwise legitimate claims. This is typically done by lying about or purposely omitting facts about their business, their revenue, their employees, or the individual claims themselves. And not just employers do this. Employees may commit workers’ compensation fraud by faking or exaggerating injuries that they received on the job in order to obtain financial benefit from their employer’s policies. Health care workers may also commit workers’ compensation fraud by invoicing for care that wasn’t necessary or wasn’t conducted, which lets them receive a financial payoff from the coverage in place.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal vaccination mandate begins for healthcare workers in 24 states

Healthcare facilities in 24 states face their first deadline Feb. 14 to comply with the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per CMS, 24 states covered by the Jan. 13 Supreme Court decision to uphold the agency's mandate must ensure staff have received at least one shot, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC, by Feb. 14. They also must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Osha#State Plans
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nashville News Hub

Man died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin

The 62-year-old man reportedly died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin. As we all know by now, the drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores. The federal government says it’s not approved to treat the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Yea, that's it Tony! Fauci claims blue state's easing COVID mandates has 'nothing to do with politics' and is following the science as virus cases plunge 44% in one week

White House COVID-19 tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent surge of blue states lifting pandemic restrictions, such as mask mandates, has 'nothing to do with politics' and is in response to the nation's declining positivity rate. 'I wouldn't say it's the politics. I think it's the different evaluation of...
SCIENCE
Fox17

CDC proposes softer guidance on opioid prescriptions and doctors prescribing them

The nation's top public health agency is proposing changing — and in some instances, softening — guidelines for doctors prescribing opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's previous guidance was issued six years ago. It is credited with accelerating decreases in the kind of prescribing that ignited the worst overdose epidemic in U.S. history. But, officials say it also caused some doctors to cut off patients taking prescription painkillers too soon.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy