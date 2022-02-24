ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Appeals court says Sidney Powell can't dodge non-monetary sanctions

By David Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvYFC_0eORBeQL00

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday blocked an attempt by Sidney Powell and other lawyers to evade non-monetary sanctions imposed on them after they sued to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in Michigan.

Powell and the others had asked the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stay the sanctions, which U.S. District Judge Linda Parker imposed on them last year.

But on Thursday, one day before Parker's Feb. 25 deadline for them to satisfy the sanctions order by completing legal and ethical training, the 6th Circuit said the lawyers should have taken their request to Parker first when they had ample time to do so.

"They waited more than two months to seek a stay, knowing the February 25 deadline was imminent," the 6th Circuit said.

Powell and New York attorney Howard Kleinhendler did not respond to a request for comment. They are representing themselves and attorneys Scott Hagerstrom, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson and Gregory Rohl, who were also sanctioned.

Parker, a federal judge in Detroit, ordered Powell and the others to pay a $175,000 penalty for pushing a "frivolous" lawsuit claiming election fraud that she said represented "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

The monetary sanctions were stayed until appeals were resolved, but Parker ordered Powell and the other lawyers to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education classes by Feb. 25.

Parker also formally requested state disciplinary bodies investigate whether the lawyers should have their law licenses revoked.

Powell and the others sought to stop those referrals, but the 6th Circuit on Thursday said it was too late: "The district court clerk has already referred the matter to the attorneys' relevant disciplinary authorities."

Attorneys representing the city of Detroit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson opposed Powell and her co-defendants' request for a stay.

David Fink of Fink Bressack, who is representing Detroit, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Michigan attorney general, which is representing Whitmer and Benson, said in a statement that "the sanctioned attorneys have had six months to comply with Judge Parker's order."

The case is Timothy King, et al. v. Gretchen Whitmer, et al., 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-1786.

For Sidney Powell, Gregory Rohl, Brandon Johnson, Howard Kleinhendler, Julia Haller and Scott Hagerstrom: Sidney Powell and Howard Kleinhendler

For Detroit: David Fink and Nathan Fink of Fink Bressack

For Gretchen Whitmer and Jocelyn Benson: Heather Meingast and Erik Gill, of the Michigan attorney general's office

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

Comments / 261

Chris McKenzie
1d ago

she is so embarrassing she threw away her career for him and I don't see him helping her out she needs to get her head examined is what she needs she doesn't need to go back to law school she needs a psychiatrist

Reply(32)
116
Trumps bastard son
1d ago

She needs to go back to Goodwill and get some thing other than that hideous leopard print thing Jeez is that the only thing that she wears

Reply(24)
82
The_Critical_Critic
1d ago

So they took their time and waited until the last minute to request a stay with the initial Judge. It seems they must have missed that part in the mandated legal training. Break put that checkbook!😆😆😆

Reply
58
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law.com

'Unpersuasive Excuses': Detroit Condemns Sidney Powell’s Attempt To Pause CLE Sanctions

Attorneys for the city of Detroit criticized Sidney Powel’’s request for a federal appeals court to pause some sanctions against her and her legal team. In a filing Friday, the city said Powell’s motion to stay non-monetary sanctions against her included a “collection of unpersuasive excuses” for not completing U.S. District Judge Linda Parker’s order over the summer for the attorneys to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education courses by Feb. 25.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Once again, Trump appears to evade a legal trap

Donald Trump has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits — or had been, as of about five years ago. That was the tally from USA Today, including all manner of legal disputes, from workers’ compensation claims at his properties to lawsuits involving the 2016 campaign. That’s about the point at which the paper stopped counting, incidentally; its total is certainly too low.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s appeal over Jan. 6 records

The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to halt White House records and communications being turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday, the justices announced they would not hear the case Trump v. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Target In Democratic Senate Primaries

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not on the ballot in November. But that isn’t stopping many Democratic Senate candidates from effectively running against him in competitive primaries. Whether attacking Manchin on Twitter, invoking his name to raise money, or accusing rivals of resembling the conservative Democratic senator, Manchin’s prominence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Appellate Court#Election Fraud#The 6th Circuit#State
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Sentencing Judge Reminds RNC That Riot Was Not 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

A federal judge took aim at the Republican National Committee’s recent distortion of reality during sentencing for a violent Capitol rioter. “It is not ‘legitimate political discourse,’” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during her Thursday sentencing of Mark Leffingwell, who will spend six months in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Arizona Governor Says He’d Rather Have a White Nationalist in State Legislature than a Democrat

Click here to read the full article. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was questioned Thursday about his efforts to get Wendy Rogers elected to the state senate in 2020, and whether he has any regrets in light of how Rogers has been promoting white nationalist causes. Arizona Mirror reporter Jeremy Duda asked the Republican governor his thoughts on Rogers during an event where Ducey announced a scholarship program for the state’s foster children. “Are you still happy with that investment? Do you believe that was a good decision?” Duda asked, referring to the governor’s independent expenditures giving half a million dollars to Rogers’...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Reuters

331K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy