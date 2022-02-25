ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

State Committee To Consider Board Of Education’s Request To Rescind Mask Mandate Friday

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VH8mj_0eOR2e8P00

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — This Friday, a panel of lawmakers in Annapolis will consider a request to rescind the mask mandate in schools.

The bipartisan committee is called the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR). The board will hold a public hearing where parents who both support or oppose mask mandates in schools can voice their opinions and then the committee will vote on the matter.

Earlier this week, the State Board of Education voted 12-2 to rescind the mask mandate and then leave the decision-making process to local school boards. A vote from the AELR will be the last step before local school boards begin to make decisions about masks in schools.

Currently, Anne Arundel County is the only jurisdiction in the Baltimore region that’s currently allowing students and staff to go to school without masks.

This week, Baltimore County announced that if the AELR votes to rescind the mask mandate, masks will become optional in schools and offices the first school day after 14 consecutive days of COVID-19 rates in the moderate or low transmission range.

Howard County officials said if the AELR rescinds the mask mandate, the school system “… no longer will require universal masking in our buildings, and additional details will be shared at that time. Until that time, the HCPSS universal indoor masking requirement remains in place. As changes are made, the HCPSS website will be updated accordingly,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Carroll County officials have pushed the state to rescind the mask mandate in schools. In an email, a spokeperson said “…the current regulation is still in effect until the AELR rescinds the mask mandate or we become eligible for one of the existing off-ramps.  In either event, we will provide notice to the school community.”

In Harford County, officials there say the topic of masks in schools will be discussed during a board of education meeting on Monday.

Here is a portion of a statement from a spokesperson in Harford County.

“While awaiting the decision by the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR), we will continue extensive conversations with our health officers. We are aware of the concerns on both sides of the topic of masks. The Harford County Board of Education’s next business meeting is this Monday, February 28, 2022 and the topic of masks will certainly be on the agenda.”

In a statement, Baltimore City Public Schools said: “While we do not plan to make immediate adjustments to our masking requirement, we are actively reviewing next steps based on recent changes to masking guidance at the city and state levels. As always, our goal is to determine what works best for our community.”

Parents who believe masks have contributed to social and developmental problems in their children have been pushing to get rid of mandatory masks.

“I have a kindergartners who I pulled out just about three weeks ago because I can’t in good faith keep them in the school with a mask on,” says Jennifer Stonesifer, a Frederick County mom.

The state teachers’ union has continuously pushed to keep mask mandates in place for a little longer.

“We wish that the state board would have waited until the CDC came out with new guidance. We’ve said all along, let’s follow the science. We believe it should be followed now instead of any political pressure which we saw come from the governor,” says Cheryl Bost with the Maryland State Education Association.

If those lawmakers decide to rescind the mask mandate in public schools, the local school board where you live will have the final say on when the masks will vanish.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Gov. Youngkin meets with northern Virginia families, discusses removal of school mask mandates

LEESBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with families in northern Virginia Thursday, just one day after signing a bill to make masking optional in Virginia schools. The governor's signature on the bill proved a pivotal moment for his administration, which has been working to end school mask mandates since Youngkin's first day in office. He included an emergency clause to make the bill effective no later than March 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
Big Country News

Washington State University Considering Continuing Indoor Mask Mandate After Governor's Order Ends March 21

PULLMAN - Washington State University is evaluating possibly instituting its own indoor mask requirement after the governor’s mask order is lifted next month. Washington Governor Jay Inslee will lift his statewide indoor mask mandate on March 21st. In a post on the institution’s website, WSU officials say they are considering their own indoor mask mandate. The statement says that WSU is considering partnering with other public universities across Washington and will meet with leaders statewide to discuss mask policies in the coming weeks.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
Annapolis, MD
Government
Harford County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Annapolis, MD
Education
Harford County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
County
Harford County, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Eye On Annapolis

Three Anne Arundel Residents Indicted. Charged With Running Major Drug Distribution Ring

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are a 48 and 51-year-old brothers of Baltimore, a 47-year-old from Severn, and 27 and 31-year-old brothers (related to two Baltimore defendants) of Glen Burnie.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#The Masks#State Committee#Wjz#Legislative Review#Aelr#Hcpss
CBS Baltimore

First Truckers Arrive In Convoy Planned To ‘Choke’ DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A convoy of truckers from Pennsylvania is headed to the Washington, D.C. area to protest COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. “We’re going to go around the beltway and choke them like a big boa constrictor,” Scranton businessman Bob Bolus said. Bob Bolus owns a trucking company in Pennsylvania. He organized a convoy from the state to head to Washington, D.C. The convoy traveled through our area to get to the Nation’s Capital. “We, as Americans have no rights,” Bolus said. “We’re higher gas prices, mandates whether we should have a vaccine.” Bolus said his group plans to block traffic on the Capital Beltway. “We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Mask Mandates Start To Drop This Week, School System To Meet On Masking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders will start to see significant changes with mask policies across the state this week. Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Many mask mandates for businesses had already expired. As of Feb. 22, 2022, the state of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Montgomery County will no longer require masks in government buildings. In Howard County where officials say COVID-19 cases are down about 90 percent from the peak, County Executive Calvin Ball says it’s now safe to lift the indoor mask mandate. “I’ll probably be wearing my mask here and there, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland will take a fresh look at decades-old issue of where lawmakers call home

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland will have a new set of state legislative districts for the next election regardless of how court challenges against the recently adopted map shake out — leaving some incumbents and challengers alike wondering whether they live in the district they’re vying to represent.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland Board of Education votes to lift school mask mandate

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to lift the statewide school mask mandate. The board voted 12-2 in favor of lifting the requirement. The measure will now need to receive final approval from the state’s Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review (AELR) committee, a panel of state delegates and senators that oversees regulations in the state, .
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy