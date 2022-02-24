Oklahoma Republican senator to resign, setting off November election for successor

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:

