Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Republican senator to resign, setting off November election for successor

By Manu Raju, Alex Rogers
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, a leading conservative Republican and veteran of the Senate, has announced that he will resign in January 2023, sparking a special election this November. Inhofe endorsed his top aide, Luke Holland, to replace...

Comments / 161

Gloria DeCuir
4d ago

Term limits should be required. People time served is way too long. Should be like the presidency...2 terms; 8 years max

Reply(17)
90
Kevin Fredericksen
4d ago

They stay in this long because the real wealth comes from the lobbyist money that they receive. They aren't becoming millionaires just on their generous congressional pay.

Reply(5)
60
Bluerose
4d ago

He knows what is coming. When all the lies and deceit come out he will be sitting nice and comfortable . The damage is done . And he help do it by turning a blind eye.

Reply(14)
47
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

Our New Friend Liz Cheney Signed This Ridiculous House Republican Letter on Iran

One of the worst things that happened during the last administration* was its contemptuous sinking of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal that the Obama administration had cut with Iran. By all not-insane accounts, the agreement was the best avenue to keeping Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But, and this is a guess, the Republicans in Congress prefer to keep Iran as a shadowy threat for domestic political purposes, so they’ve done all that they can to torpedo the deal right from jump. Senator Tom Cotton, the bobble-throated slapdick from Arkansas, wasn’t in the Senate long enough to get his name on his office door before he—along with 46 of his Republican colleagues—was flirting with the Logan Act by writing to the mullahs telling them that any agreement with the Obama administration was worthless in the longterm without congressional approval. From Bloomberg, quoting from the letter:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

How Kyrsten Sinema lost Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is attempting to revisit conversations about a corporate tax hike with Democrats – but he's likely to face steep opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has fashioned herself as a stalwart guardian of corporate interests. Last year, Manchin proved an insurmountable roadblock in negotiations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pantagraph

Tom Cullerton resigns Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat Wednesday and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges. Cullerton, 52, a former chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and was seated in 2013. In August 2019, he was indicted on multiple charges of embezzlement for allegedly receiving pay and benefits from Teamsters Joint Council 25 while doing little or no work for the union.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
