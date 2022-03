The humble cabbage is one those vegetables that can easily go unnoticed (aside from your classic coleslaw). But the fact is that cabbage is so much more versatile than you might think! Not only can cabbage be sliced for salads, but it can also be roasted, sautéed, or even included in your list of grilling recipes. It can stand on its own in Ree Drummond's cheesy escalloped cabbage or act as a topping for your favorite burgers. And, of course, it plays a big role in traditional Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage. But did you know that there are different types of cabbages depending on the recipe? It's true! Cabbage can range from green and red cabbage to Napa cabbage and even Brussels sprouts—yes, it's a type of cabbage!

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO