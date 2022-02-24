T-or-C Story Lab

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO