ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

T-or-C Story Lab

gpkmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for your interest in T-or-C Story Lab. Our mission is to educate, inspire and build community through the artful craft of storytelling. We believe listening to stories widens our perspectives and helps us realize what we have in common; ultimately, our community becomes richer and stronger when we share...

www.gpkmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
TravelNoire

FexBlack: The Group Creating Community For Black Women In Vietnam

FexBlack Vietnam is creating a safe space and community for Black women living abroad in Southeast Asia. It’s a community founded on Facebook where women of color, specifically Black women, can share their resources and experiences. The purpose of the group is to unite Black female expats and Black women traveling to Vietnam.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
The Phoblographer

Tiff J Tiff Sutton on Her Wonderful Multiple Exposure Photography

“I create portraits of Black women that begin as figurative and turn into abstract,” says the photographer Tiff J Tiff Sutton. Her multiple exposure portraits are the perfect example of her approach to photography. They uplift the identity of black women, and Sutton creates them in a manner that leaves the curious mind asking questions. To help answer some of them, Sutton agreed to be interviewed by The Phoblographer. Check out what she had to say.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Out of the Sun by Esi Edugyan review – beguiling essays on Blackness

Weaving seemingly disjointed aspects of human history into a coherent exploration of the mechanics of race and racism is no small task. Yet in her new essay collection, Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan does it with apparent ease. In a class beyond the now popular “race 101” genre, Out of the Sun is concerned with coming to terms with the fictions we create about ourselves, and asking why we do so. It explores race, identity and Blackness in their ever-shifting contexts, asking uncomfortable questions about our framing of the past and our desires for the future.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

In brief: Good Intentions, Tickets for the Ark, Crying in H Mart – review

Nur is of Pakistani heritage and from a close-knit family, but he cannot bring himself to tell his parents about his girlfriend, Yasmina. She is Sudanese and Nur fears that his family will disapprove of her being black. The novel’s structure, interspersing the backstory of Nur and Yasmina’s relationship with Nur’s current dilemma, impedes propulsion of the story, but Nur is nonetheless a sympathetic protagonist and Ali sensitively explores racial tension and filial guilt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Roots to knowledge: the best gardeners to follow on social media

Alessandro Vitale has become an Instagram and TikTok guru for urban gardeners growing their own food. The Italian tattoo studio manager films his experiments in vertical farming and organic gardening for fun- and information-packed posts. If you’re wondering about the username, it’s a reference to his chilli obsession – he has seeds for more than 600 varieties.
GARDENING
TheConversationAU

The Smallest Stage is an intricately crafted play for families about incarceration – and the power of stories

Review: The Smallest Stage, by Kim Crotty for Perth Festival A small, white rectangle taped onto the wide, open expanse of the Studio Underground playing space is a literal representation of one of the small stages evoked by the play’s title. But The Smallest Stage goes way beyond the literal to recreate its primary focus: the space between a parent telling a child a story. Ostensibly a one-man show, actor Ben Mortley actually shares the stage with a cast of 20 others: ten children with one parent each. These volunteers, experiencing the performance for the first time, receive their instructions (unheard by...
PERFORMING ARTS
Vogue Magazine

The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.
VISUAL ART
onedetroitpbs.org

Bishop J. Drew Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard Talk C.O.G.I.C. Leadership, The Clark Sisters

As part of American Black Journal’s Black Church in Detroit one-year anniversary episode, BridgeDetroit’s BridgeDetroit’s Engagement Director Orlando Bailey meets with Bishop J. Drew Sheard and his wife Karen Clark Sheard, of The Clark Sisters, at the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C.) for an extensive never-before-seen interview ranging from their roles as leaders of the largest African American church denomination in America to a look inside their personal journeys of growth in the Black church.
DETROIT, MI
Digital Camera World

Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects

There are certain subjects that pose unexpected compositional challenges. This might be to do with the arrangement of objects in the foreground, making it tricky to pick an ideal focal length, or objects in the scene impeding the perfect view of the subject. One example of a setting that, on paper at least, should be relatively simple to shoot, but which causes many photographers to throw their hands up in frustration, is a tall and thin subject.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hollywood Reporter

Art Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: “It’s a Female Empowerment Show”

With power reps as parents, Jack Siebert could have easily carved out a career in the family business. He could’ve been an agent like his mother (Gersh senior managing partner Leslie Siebert) or a manager-producer like his father (Lighthouse Entertainment’s Steven Siebert) but the 25-year-old is intent on making his mark on the art world. On Feb. 14, Jack debuted his first-ever show as a curator with “I Do My Own Stunts” in collaboration with co-curator and close friend Caio Twombly (grandson of renowned artist Cy Twombly) and Spazio Amanita. Hanging on the walls of a pop-up space on Stage 4...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy