Mental Health Support Groups: Pros & Cons

Support groups can provide a safe place to connect and learn to cope. Consider these pros and cons before joining a group. Humans are hardwired to relate to those around them for their own well-being and sense of belonging. Mental illness can be isolating, making it challenging to connect with others....
For many who suffer, the signs are anything but obvious. Cheslie Kryst and Robin WilliamsCheslie: Instagram PD account; Robin: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images. This article is free of bias, and is based on conclusions of accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a doctor for all depression-related issues. Sources for this article include David Browne for Rolling Stone, Dave Itzkoff (as excerpted in Vanity Fair), Emma Nolan for Newsweek, Yaron Steinbuch for The New York Post, Cheslie Kryst (Instagram account), Nancy Schimelpfening and Amy Morin (LCSW) for VeryWellMind.com, Debra Fulghum Bruce (PhD) and Jennifer Casarella (MD) for WebMD.com, Jamie Elmer and Timothy J. Legg (PhD, PsyD) for Healthline.com, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
It's no secret that the pandemic has resulted in a dramatic decline in the country's collective mental health. There's no shortage of research on or coverage of the topic, and it's something we can observe in our own lives. But a new study suggests that for people who have had...
From daily symptoms that don’t seem to dissipate, to the effect on our self-esteem — mental health disorders can take a toll. For some people, mental illness or mental health, in general, is a somewhat taboo topic. How mental health was spoken about throughout our childhood is crucial in our attitude and beliefs around mental health presently.
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
“It’s not an epidemic of anxiety and depression, fortunately. But it’s not trivial.”. Social isolation, economic stress, loss of loved ones and other struggles during the pandemic have contributed to rising mental health issues like anxiety and depression. But can having COVID-19 increase the risk of developing mental...
Coronavirus is causing mental health issues in patients, according to new studies. In a large study published Wednesday in the journal The BMJ, researchers from St. Louis analyzed the records of 153,848 people from the Veterans Health Administration system. The study included only people who had no mental health diagnoses...
Anxiety rates were 35% higher among those who had had Covid and 39% higher for depression. People who catch Covid-19 are more likely to go on to suffer depression and anxiety, a study has suggested. Experts said the research backs up previous findings but has a longer follow-up, with people...
Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests. Researchers found that before middle-age, people with autism face higher-than-average rates of death from both "natural" causes, like heart disease, and "unnatural" ones, including accidents and suicide.
Several types of anxiety can affect an individual in different ways with various symptoms. The five most common types of anxiety disorders and their symptoms are as follows:. Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) People with GAD experience anxiety about health, work, social interactions, and everyday routine life for half of the...
Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in which a child displays frequent patterns of anger, arguing, or defiance towards authority figures. While even well-behaved children can talk back and disobey their parents at times, persistent difficult behavior may be a sign of something more serious. ODD is often diagnosed in childhood, affecting about 3% of the population.
For many adults, childhood trauma and anxiety go hand in hand — and both are treatable. If you live with anxiety, it’s natural to wonder what might be causing your symptoms. Typically, anxiety disorders stem from a combination of factors, such as:. genetics. learned coping strategies. chronic stress.
Intermittent explosive disorder (IED) is a mental health disorder that causes a person to experience recurrent aggressive behavioral outbursts that are unwarranted in the given situation. These episodes can involve aggressive, impulsive, and violent behaviors or angry verbal outbursts. Many people are unfamiliar with IED. However, one study found around...
Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, endless human beings have gone through various stages of uncertainty, isolation, and intellectual fitness challenges. Many are nonetheless critically laid low with mental health issues. New studies have discovered that the ones who've had COVID-19 had a considerably hgiher risk of experiencing...
Severe depression means that a person’s depression symptoms are very intense, often enough to interfere with many daily functions. Severe depression is not a distinct diagnosis from major depressive disorder. Rather, people tend to experience their depression as more severe when they have several symptoms of depression or when some depression symptoms are especially intense. Depression exists on a continuum, from symptoms that mildly disrupt daily life to those that are totally debilitating.
