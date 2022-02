BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christina Nolan, the former U.S. attorney for Vermont, now wants to add U.S. senator to her resume. The Republican announced her candidacy on Tuesday, saying she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety, address inflation, and tackle the opioid crisis. “I think it’s time for new leadership in Washington that can bring people together unite them rather than divide them and I see an opportunity to go down there and do great things for Vermonters,” Nolan said.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO