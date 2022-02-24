ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why You Shouldn’t Keep Plastic Wrap in a Drawer

By Isabel Roy
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve used plastic wrap before, chances are you’ve struggled with the universal problem: The sticky food saver might just be too sticky. You’re trying to stick it to the bowl or pan, but the wrap seems to be a lot more interested in sticking to itself. And since you should...

www.familyhandyman.com

Comments / 13

duce
2d ago

I’m not using valuable freezer space for plastic wrap !

Reply(1)
12
Related
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 5 Things You Should Never Do with Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil is endlessly versatile. You can use it to wrap up leftovers, cover a bowl that needs to be stashed in the fridge for a bit, line a baking sheet, clean a pan, and more. You know this. That’s why you, most likely, have a box or three in your home right now. While foil is a great thing to keep around, there are a few things you shouldn’t do with it.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
NUTRITION
99.9 KTDY

Stop Drinking Leftover Water From Soft Plastic Bottles

Health experts are warning you and me to stop drinking leftover water that may be in the soft plastic bottles. Yes, we are all guilty of cracking a new bottle of water open, and then minutes/hours later you come back to that bottle to resume drinking it. Well, now health...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Wrap#Drawer#Food Safety#The Wrap
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Ingredients You Should Never Use On Mature Skin, According To Plastic Surgeons

As you grow older, the barrier of your skin begins to grow more delicate, and collagen production may begin to decrease, resulting in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are a number of powerful ingredients you can include in your skincare routine which can help to keep signs of aging at bay, but there’s also a chance your beauty lineup may be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy