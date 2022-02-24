Let taxpayers elect listers in Hyde Park

(Washington) -- Legislation making big changes in the U.S. Postal Service's operations cleared the U.S. House earlier this week. By a 342-to-92 vote, the House approved the Postal Service Reform Act, designed to improve operations and increase the postal service's transparency. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill ensures the USPS is accountable to provide reliable, six-day services. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill contains "straightforward policy" that helps deliver the mail to people the way it should. In recent years, the postal service has faced budget difficulties leading to service delays and shutdowns impacting communities.
Comments / 0