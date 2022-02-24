ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Let taxpayers elect listers in Hyde Park

By Deanna C. Judkins
 1 day ago

Please vote no on article 3 this year. Taxpayers have always made decisions on electing people for many boards in the town of Hyde...

Chicago Sun-Times

Let’s consider ranked-choice voting to improve our elections

Thanks for the editorial “Give candidates who aren’t wealthy, or backed by the rich, a chance to be heard.” A good idea. Now, how about a piece on ranked-choice voting? Especially in primaries, so many candidates are entering that there often is not consensus around any one. Ranked choice voting could help to create consensus.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Let’s not give up on basic fairness in NC elections

Can an election be “free” but not “fair”? Possibly so, according to N.C Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby. In the recent trial on gerrymandered districts, lawyers for the plaintiffs were discussing the language of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which guarantees “free and equal” elections. Newby observed that the language of the N.C. Constitution was different: “We have ‘free.’ We don’t have ‘fair.’” The implication being, it seems, that the N.C. Constitution might not necessarily guarantee “fairness” in elections.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Hyde Park
Chicago Defender

Myetie Hamilton Elected as Chicago Park District Board President

The Chicago Park District board of commissioners elected Myetie Hamilton, a member of the board since September 2021, as the body’s new president. Hamilton brings more than 25 years of experience leading innovative change in education from K-12 and non-profit organizations. Hamilton is the Vice President and Executive Director of City Year Chicago, where she leads the largest site of AmeriCorps Members across the national organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit News

Editorial: Let all Michigan taxpayers benefit from state surplus

The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appear headed for an intense standoff over the upcoming fiscal year budget. The end goal should be ensuring Michiganians are treated fairly while setting up the state for a stable future. Whitmer and lawmakers clearly have differing ideas of what that looks...
MICHIGAN STATE
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania Representative, Parke Wentling running for re-election

Pennsylvania State Representative, Parke Wentling announced on Thursday that he is running for re-election for the State House of Representatives. Wentling says he wants to continue his efforts to make state government more accountable with residents' hard-earned tax dollars and to "protect our Northwestern Pennsylvania values." Wentling was first elected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Let’s not elect candidates who deride “bipartisanship”

I was disheartened to recently see a television ad for a candidate in the upcoming Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional District listing “bipartisan” as a negative quality in an opposing candidate. Isn’t a big part of the problem with Congress over the past few years, and continuing now, that much legislation is not bipartisan and only passes along strict party lines?
ELECTIONS
Chariton Leader

Axne among postal service reform supporters

(Washington) -- Legislation making big changes in the U.S. Postal Service's operations cleared the U.S. House earlier this week. By a 342-to-92 vote, the House approved the Postal Service Reform Act, designed to improve operations and increase the postal service's transparency. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill ensures the USPS is accountable to provide reliable, six-day services. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill contains "straightforward policy" that helps deliver the mail to people the way it should. In recent years, the postal service has faced budget difficulties leading to service delays and shutdowns impacting communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS

