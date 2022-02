MACON — Co-defendants engaged in a scheme to defraud two agriculture-based financial institutions orchestrated by a former loan officer have pleaded guilty to their crimes. Johnnie Farrow, 66, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. Previously, co-defendants William Spigener III, 33, of Columbus; Eary Fuller, 57, of Macon, and Demetria Bell, 50, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud a financial institution. The defendants each face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III is presiding over the case.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO